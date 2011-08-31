Zaragoza swoop for Portugal striker Postiga
LISBON - La Liga team Real Zaragoza signed Portugal striker Helder Postiga from Sporting for one million euros on Wednesday.
The Portuguese club also said the transfer fee could double but did not specify the conditions.
The 29-year-old Postiga joined Sporting from Panathinaikos in 2008.
He has won 40 caps and is a regular starter for national coach Paulo Bento. He could feature in Friday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Cyprus.
