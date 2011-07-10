Ze Roberto opts for Middle East move
By app
DOHA - Former Brazil midfielder Ze Roberto is set to end his career in the Middle East after signing a two-year deal with Qatar's Al Gharafa as a free agent.
The Brazilian, who left Germany's Hamburg at the end of last season after failing to agree to a new deal, will replace compatriot Juninho, who left for Vasco da Gama recently, the Qatari club said on its website.
Ze Roberto, 37, who has also played for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among other European clubs, turned down a one-year offer from Hamburg in favour of a deal for at least two years.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.