Zemmamouche cut from Algeria squad

Coach Rabah Saadane had named an original 25-man preliminary squad for pre-tournament preparations at altitude at Crans-Montana.

The decision last week to withdraw Lazio midfielder Mourad Meghni because of persistent injury left him with just 24 players and Saadane had the simple tasking of reducing his goalkeepers from four to three for the trip to South Africa.

The list includes nine players who have switched their allegiance from France to the north African country after previously being capped at junior level by the French.

Algeria's squad features just three home based players and none from newly crowned league champions Mouloudia Alger.

Algeria meet Slovenia on June 13 in their opening World Cup Group C match, followed by games against England and the United States.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook