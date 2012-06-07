Zenit keen on permanent Arshavin deal

Arshavin returned to his former side back in February after a disappointing 18 months with Arsenal that saw him drop down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium.

The 31-year-old has netted three times in nine starts upon his return and is set to discuss his future with the Gunners after Euro 2012.

Zenit are ready to turn his loan spell into a permanent move, but they insist any deal is dependent on Arshavin.

"Everything depends on Arshavin. If Andrey is ready to stay in the team and go on the field as a player, we are ready to discuss it," said Zenit chief executive Maxim Mitrofanov.

"Arshavin is part of our club but, with all due respect to him, he will only stay in the event that he proves himself useful as an active player. Not as a man making up the numbers."