Zenit's Criscito to wear mask for Milan clash

"I'll be ready to play tomorrow but head coach [Luciano Spalletti] will make a final decision," the Italy international told the club's website on Tuesday.

Criscito, who missed Zenit's 3-0 defeat at Malaga in their Champions League opener last month with a thigh injury, broke his left cheekbone in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 25-year-old, who joined Zenit from Genoa a year ago, said he knew Milan well from Italy's Serie A.

"I've played against them many times in the past, tasting both defeat and victories. Now, they have a young team that wants to prove itself," he said.

Zenit said Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel, who joined them for 40 million euros from Benfica just before last month's transfer deadline, was available for selection after recovering from a pulled hamstring.

However, the Russians champions are still missing injured midfielder Sergei Semak and Portugal international Danny as well as Russia skipper Igor Denisov, who has refused to play for the club and demanded to renegotiate his contract.