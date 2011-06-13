Zhang assumes office as AFC chief
By app
KUALA LUMPUR - Asian football federations should join hands to improve the sport in the region, Zhang Jilong said after assuming office as the acting president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday.
China's Zhang (pictured, left) took temporary charge in his capacity as AFC's senior vice-president after president Mohamed Bin Hammam was suspended by FIFA last month from all football activity following a corruption scandal.
"We are all united and focused on taking Asian football ahead. We have to work together to meet the challenges and ensure that Asian football continues to move forward," Zhang said in a message to the AFC staff.
