Zidane sues comedian over magazine insult

Lawyer Alberto Brusso said he was suing comedian Christophe Aleveque and the magazine Sportmag over harsh words he used to describe Zidane in an interview published last month.

In the interview, Aleveque attacks Zidane for acting as official ambassador to Qatar's candidacy for the World Cup in 2022, which the tiny oil-rich state won over a slew of other nations including the United States.

"Mister Zinedine Zidane considers that these remarks are harmful to his honour, his dignity, his integrity, his reputation as a man and a public person as well as that of his family," lawyer Alberto Brusa said in a statement.