Zimbabwe suspends chief over matchfixing
HARARE - Zimbabwe's football federation has suspended its chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya on suspicion of fixing the national team's matches during a tour of Asia last year, the federation said on Thursday.
"The decision has been necessitated by alleged acts of mismanagement and the serious irregularities surrounding the national team's trip to Asia in December 2009," football federation president Cuthbert Dube said in a statement.
The federation has launched an investigation into Zimbabwe's participation in a tournament held in Malaysia last year, during which they lost 6-0 to Syria and 3-0 to Thailand.
Rushwaya was not immediately available to comment but was quoted by state media as saying she was waiting for the results of the investigation.
FIFA, world football's ruling body, said it had no comment to make on the matter.
