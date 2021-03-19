Zinnbauer: Chiefs are showing signs of improvement

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has warned his side not to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs as he believes they are starting to show signs of improvement.

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi are set to square off in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium for the latest edition of the Soweto derby on Sunday.

Pirates will be hoping to do the double over their arch-rivals in the league following their 2-1 victory over Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on 30 January.

However, Zinnbauer has urged his side not to take Amakhosi lightly following their recent form in the Caf Champions League.

'We are playing against a big club, with what we know is quality players and a quality coach,' said Zinnbauer in the online pre-match press conference.

'He knows exactly what's happened in the Derby and what's happened in the league, what he can do fighting for titles also, he has a lot of experience and he knows exactly what he has to say to the players.

'We know they have struggled a little bit in the league but you see also in the Champions League how they come closer to the points and get more points, and also in the league.

'Now it's a signal that they are coming better in the games, so for us is just to go through quick recovery from Wednesday's game and continue with the same performance on Sunday.'