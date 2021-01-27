Zinnbauer laments absence of 'typical' striker

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has lamented the absence of a 'typical' striker during their 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers had to alternate their attack against Galaxy as Thembinkosi Lorch and Deon Hotto were deployed up front in place of the injured Zakhele Lepasa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhango.

Bongani Sam handed the Buccaneers the lead in the 11th minute, before debutant Masilake Phohlongo levelled matters for the Rockets in the 20th minute to share the spoils with a point each.

However, Zinnbauer was pleased with his side's performance but feels they could have put away all the chances they created.

‘We started the game well, we took our opportunity but then it's one cross and we're asleep in the defence, not one player alone, one, two, three players,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘Then we work on this, we do our best but in the end we hit the post ... the chances that we had, in the moment we don't score but if you don't have goals, you don't win the game.

‘We can't change the world, we don't have a striker we need. Deon [Hotto] did a good work coming from the wing but we need another striker, you can feel this, you can feel in the box the typical striker like Lepasa, Mabasa, "Gaba" [Mhango] you have not,’ he said.

‘But we can't change the world, we do our best, [Thembinkosi] Lorch in the last minute so close [to scoring], you see [Bongani] Sam made the goal, a full back. We found the system for this but it's always a feet between the ball and a goal, we have a little bit unluck in the moment we cannot change. We have to focus on the next game, we have to work on it.

‘We have not a lot of training sessions in the last four weeks, it's not possible to say now a striker is here. We have to work with what we have, we have good players but the result is not OK for me. It's not enough, the performance, yes, the tactics, it's running, we had situations to score but at this moment we don't have this power what we need for a goal,’ he added.