Zinnbauer: Pirates in a good mood ahead of Stellies clash

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says his players showed they are ready to fight in their win over Black Leopards last week, adding they are in a good mood heading into Tuesday’s clash with Stellenbosch.

The Sea Robbers picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over Black Leopards last week and will be looking to build on that when they visit Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday as they look to secure a top-three finish.

Speaking ahead of the game, Zinnbauer admitted that he was pleased with how his side performed against Leopards last week and urged his players to show more of the same against Stellies.

'We are looking forward to this game, we got a good spirit in our previous game and [we were] in a good mood,' the coach said.

'The players were in the game, and they fought for each other and showed us a signal that they are ready to fight. Even the players who have not been playing due to injuries came on and showed us that they want to play. They have been out for a long time with injuries but now want to play.

'This is the right signal since we have two games this week, and we need the players to be available and ready.'

The Soweto giants will also have one eye on their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final match against Raja Casablanca at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, and will be looking for a boost ahead of the game with a number of players returning from suspension and injuries.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, are winless since 10 March when they beat Baroka 3-1.

Coach Steve Barker said they need to bounce back from their recent poor results when they host Pirates on Tuesday.

'Obviously, it is a big game against Pirates. We have shown that we are a competitive team against anyone in this league,' he said. 'We need to show the resilience and bounce back from the disappointment of late and show the confidence and belief. We all aware what quality Pirates have but it is also important that we don’t forget the qualities we have.'