Zinnbauer praises Pirates’ ‘top performance’

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has praised his sides overall performance against Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers bounced back and returned to winning ways after securing a 2-0 victory over the Citizens to move up to fourth in the DStv Premiership standings.

Zinnbauer was pleased with his side's defensive and offensive performance after scoring two goals and keeping a clean sheet.

‘I think from the first minute until the last minute we were in the game, we had a lot of possibilities in the first half to score, in the second half also, that was unbelievable,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

‘But it was a good game, a top performance, a team effort, it was important for us. But I was a little disappointed with the chances that we had, at the end of the day you know how football can be, they can get a goal ...

‘We had a lot of chances and the game is changing but I say again the defence was top, the offense was top, there was always a solution, the team made a good work against a top team from Cape Town. They have good players, in their last games they made top games. I'm happy with my team, they made a top job.’

When asked about how he managed to keep City’s attackers at bay, Zinnbauer said: ‘It was not my management or the staff, it was the team that did what we want, we had a good team talk today, we had good individual sessions in the last days. The midfielder Ben [Motshwari] and [Thabang] Monare in the first half, their defensive line was top, also with Happy [Jele] and "Tyson" [Hlatshwayo] they made a good shifting.

‘You see what [Siphesihle] Ndlovu did on the right side, it is not his position, he made a top game, [Paseka] Mako also in defence, they closed the space for Cape Town [City] and Cape Town [City] always search for the space and we closed the space.

‘But the key was the offense, we had a lot of chances you see with Lorch, Pule, Hotto he had a good timing and a good feeling for the space, he did this very well today, that's why we have the three points,’ he continued.

‘We had the pressure, we needed three points and the team is always working when we're under pressure, I hope we get this pressure in but we don't need this normally, we need the goals, the game is coming, we need the three points and we get it.’