Zinnbauer: Results are important not individual accolades

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was delighted to have reached the milestone of reaching his 50th official game for the club but admits that it’s the results that really matter.

With Pirates 2-1 victory over Enyimba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday, saw the 50-year-old record his 50th official match in charge of the Buccaneers.

With this victory, Zinnbauer improves his record to 30 wins, 14 draws and just six defeats, bringing up his win percentage to an impressive 60 per cent – making it the best record of any Pirates coach in over two decades.

In almost a year since he was unveiled as the Buccaneers coach, Zinnbauer guided the club to Telkom Knockout Cup, ending a six-year trophy drought.

‘To be honest, I have not been keeping track of this,’ Zinnbauer told his club’s official website.

‘But it's good to know I have managed to get 50 games under my belt with a victory last night. At the end of the day, this [results] is what is important.

‘On a personal level, this is a nice achievement but as this is a team sport where there’s a lot of other people involved; this achievement is much theirs (technical team and players) as it is mine.

‘Of course, winning the MTN8 was a big one. That was a major highlight for me. But it's now in the past. As the Chairman of the club always says, you cannot dry today’s clothes with yesterday’s sun. Our focus now is what is ahead of us and not what is behind.’