Zinnbauer: The players were tired

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says he side felt the fatigue from the MTN8 triumph during their 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday evening.

The Buccaneers ended their six-year trophy drought following their victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final and extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games following their win over the Chilli Boys at Orlando Stadium.

A late goal from Fortune Makaringe earned Pirates all three points as they moved up to third place on the log, four points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

'It's important we have three points,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

'That was the target. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We came from the cup final. You saw today the players were tired and we didn't have enough chances and then the opponent got a red card.

'It was clear they were going to use a deep block after the sending-off and it's not easy to find a solution. We then had opportunities to score but it's always so, if you don't score, and we needed a goal.

'We then had a good moment, a good combination for the goal we scored but at the end of the day we have three points. It was not a top performance.

'We understand the psychology and things coming from the last game. We won the cup and it's not easy to come back as a player. As a player I know it but as a coach you can't understand why it's so hard for us today.'