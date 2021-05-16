Zinnbauer wary of Casablanca threat

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admits that he is well aware of the threat Raja Casablanca possesses ahead of their upcoming Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will host the Moroccan giants in the quarter-finals first leg of the African continental competition at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

However, Zinnbauer has identified Ben Malango, Soufiane Rahimi and Mahmoud Benhalib as the three players that will possess the biggest threat to his side.

'It’s always important to look on ourselves and going forward to the next game we know that we have a big opponent, and they are one of the best clubs in Africa. They play very well in this stage and they have won a lot of titles in the last years,' Zinnbauer told the media.

'They are always fighting for titles. We know what they can do and their players, Malango is very dangerous in the front, Rahimi and (Mahmoud) Benhalib or whatever they have, they have a top squad.

'But we have to look on us, yes we analyse the opponent, but it’s important in our home game and we are looking forward to doing what we did in the last games.