Zinnbauer: We have respect for Casablanca

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is confident his side can beat Raja Casablanca in the second leg and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals.

The Buccaneers played out to a 1-1 draw against the Moroccan side in the first leg after Ben Malango cancelled out Vincent Pule's opener at the Orlando Stadium this past weekend.

Both teams will have to be at the top of their game int second leg, but Zinnbauer is optimistic that his side can reach their target in the return leg and qualify for the semi-finals of the continental competition.

'We have no fear, but we have respect for Casablanca because they’re a big club,' Zinnbauer said, as quoted by the Sowetan.

'We have a chance in the second leg and we’re looking forward to it. We are confident we can score there and we will fight more. The target is to score first.

'We will maybe get injured players back.

'They’re coming closer to fitness and I hope next week we'll have some of them back in the team. The list of our injured players is long but maybe Monare, Dzvukamanja and Ofori can help us in the second leg.'

Raja Casablanca against Orlando Pirates is scheduled to kick off at 6pm on Sunday.