Zinnbauer: We have to fight for points

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has warned G.D. Sagrada Esperança that no gifts will be given out for Christmas as they prepare to fight for maximum points.

The Buccaneers will cap their year off with a trip to Angola when they take on G.D. Sagrada Esperança in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Tuesday afternoon.

Pirates will head into this clash high in confidence after running out 1-0 winners over Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium last Wednesday.

Zinnbauer admits that his side has to be extra focus during festive times if they want to progress to the next round of the continental competition.

‘We have a special time [in the festive season], it's a trip close to Christmas and it's not easy for the players – maybe they want to be with family and need [to go and get] a lot of gifts maybe for their families,’ Zinnbauer told his club's media team.

‘But we are football players and we have to concentrate fully on this game. It's a long trip for us, it's not easy for the club to manage, but we have to fight for a point or more.

‘We are happy we can go to CAF now. Yes, it's Christmas time but we have no gifts for the opponent. We have to fight for points.’