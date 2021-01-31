Zinnbauer: We needed the three points

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is delighted to have walked away with maximum points against their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs following their recent performance in the DStv Premiership.

Goals from Thembinkosi Lorch and Siphesihle Ndlovu cancelled out Daniel Cardoso’s header to guide the Buccaneers to a 2-1 over their cross-town rivals at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory sees Pirates move up to fourth place in the league standings with 25 points, five points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while Amakhosi remain in eighth place with 18 points after 15 games.

‘Tough game, first half I think they were the better team. Second half we have the goal and then we played more on the counter-attack. I think we also had opportunities to score earlier,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘I have to see the pictures, but I think, penalties not one I think in the first half also. But the biggest thing for me was close to the end in the first half with Makaringe and Lorch completely alone.

‘I think they make the second goal then the game is close to finish for us in the second half. But now you see Kaizer Chiefs have the quality especially with long high balls in the box and the crosses.

‘Always crossing, crossing, crossing it is not easy to defend but compliments keeper Richard [Ofori] made a good game.

‘The defensive lines also, it’s not easy against these guys. Lorch is man of the match. I think it was a top game in offence and defence. I think in the channel you have a team effort today and deserved the three points,’ he added.

‘We wanted this in the first half, we had the opportunities but it was the final third we had problems with the shots on goal. This is what we expected before the game. In the first half, it was possible.

‘In the second half, it was a good counter-attack game for us but we didn’t have the thing we need the goals. But for I think it was a clear penalty in the second half, and two hands in the first half,’ he said.

‘I don’t know the referee don’t have the view we have, but we’re happy we won the derby. We needed this three points and this was the reason we wanted the three points.

‘Yes, it is special against Kaizer Chiefs for the fans, supporters. I think it is more for us, we needed the three points and I‘m happy we gave this win to the supporters,’ Zinnbauer concluded.