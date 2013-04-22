Zubizarreta: Messi fit enough to face Bayern

The Argentine World Player of the Year sat out Saturday's 1-0 La Liga win at home to Levante and has not yet been given the all-clear by medical staff but was included in the squad for the clash at the Allianz Arena.

"Messi is with the team and he is able to compete, although that's a decision for the coaching staff," Zubizarreta said on Barca's website.

"We will not forego having the best possible team on the pitch," added the former Barca and Spain goalkeeper.

Barca host Bayern for the return leg on May 1 and the successful side will meet Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid in next month's final at London's Wembley Stadium.