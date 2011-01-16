Zubizarreta: Milito staying at Barca

"He is staying," Zubizarreta said in an interview with Spanish television after the 30-year-old was linked last week with a loan move to England or Italy and coach Pep Guardiola said he would not stand in the way.

"He told us he had thought it over," Zubizarreta added. "We are delighted because we wanted him to remain in the squad."

Media reports said Milito wanted to secure first-team football to boost his chances of holding his place in the Argentina squad.

He rarely starts for the Spanish champions and has been plagued by injuries, most recently a thigh muscle problem.