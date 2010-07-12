Zuma: Tourism & trade to benefit from World Cup
By app
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's investment in the World Cup will lead to increased tourism, trade and more investment after the country's succesful hosting of the sporting event, President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.
"We are sure that the investment we have made will contribute to increased tourism, trade and investment. This will ultimately create new opportunities and bring in the revenue for us to address social challenges," Zuma told a news conference.
He said South Africa was looking forward to years of long-term positive interest from people abroad after the month-long World Cup, which ended on Sunday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.