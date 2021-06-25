Zwane, Sheppard to remain in charge for Wydad clash as Baxter awaits work permit

After guiding Kaizer Chiefs to a historic victory in Morocco, Dillion Sheppard and Arthur Zwane will remain in charge for the second leg clash against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday as Sturat Baxter continues to wait for his work permit.

Baxter watch from the stand last weekend as Chiefs clinched a hard fought 1-0 win over Wydad in Morocco.

While Baxter undoubtedly played a role in the build-up, Zwane and Sheppard valiantly guided the troops from the touch line and will need to do so again this weekend as Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed on Thursday that Baxter’s work permit has still not been issued.

“There is no change‚” Maphosa said‚ confirming that Baxter’s work permit has still not been granted.

Asked if Chiefs might have continued with the same technical staff situation regardless‚ Maphosa said: “They [Zwane and Sheppard] have their method – I’m sure that is known by them only.

“But the fact is that whatever and however they are dealing with it‚ it got us a lead from the first leg and hopefully the same will happen in the second leg.

“So we are happy. We are happy with how Arthur is leading the whole thing on the pitch and gelling well with the players.

“It’s working. His instructions look like they are reaching the players.”