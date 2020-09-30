Zwane welcomes competitions from Sundowns' new arrivals

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Themba Zwane welcomes the competition of the new arrivals as he believes it will only benefit the club on a domestic and continental front.

The Brazilians have been one of the more active clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by signing players to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Pitso Mosimane has already made a number of new signing to their squad, including the likes of George Maluleka, Lesedi Kapinga, Peter Shalulile, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo, Ricardo Goss and Gift Motupa.

'I think it is a good thing [to sign more players] to increase the competition in the team and that is what we want because we play in important tournaments like the Caf Champions League where you need a lot of depth because the games are too many‚' Zwane told the South African Football Journalists Association in an online press conference.

'That is what we want because we are playing important tournaments like the Champions League and to win it. We need a lot of that because the games are too many. I think It is good for the team and obviously, we want the guys to arrive at Chloorkop and adjust quickly so that they can help the team going forward. Hopefully, they will adjust quickly.'



Zwane went on to praise Mosimane for the role he played in his career and also how he transformed the club into serial winners.

'He has played a big role in the team. He always motivates us, he wants guys who work hard,' said Zwane.

'He will give you the mentality he has, the mentality of always being on your toes, not to take things for granted. You play one game, you forget about it and focus on the next game.

'He has done well for himself, for the team and for the country. He has played a big role in me to be honest. He is always on top of me; ‘Mshishi you have to score more, you have to create more, you need to make the team play, you need to take care of yourself so as to avoid injuries.’ He is always on top of me. I really appreciate working with him.'