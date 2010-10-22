Zwanziger unanimously re-elected until 2013
BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Football Federation (DFB) chief Theo Zwanziger was unanimously re-elected on Friday to head the world's largest single sports federation for another three-year term.
Zwanziger, who took over at the helm of the DFB in 2004 alongside Gerhard Meyer-Vorfelder before leading it alone since 2006, won unopposed during a DFB general assembly and said he would put integration and tackling discrimination at the top of his agenda.
