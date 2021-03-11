Can the Sundowns machine be stopped?

The Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut continues to steam roll all in front of them. The Brazilians have been engulfed in Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup action over the last month but still remain a point clear at the top of the DStv Premiership with four games in hand. The question remains, can anyone stop the Downs machine? DEAN WORKMAN explores.

The Brazilians last featured in a league game on the 17th of February due to continental and local cup commitments. On that day they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Baroka before their travels on the continent began.

Blessed with an insane amount of quality and depth in their squad the Chloorkop-based club have made their recent run, and indeed the season overall, look easy.

The team managed by the trio of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and senior-assistant Steve Komphela have only lost once this season, with that defeat coming in a 1-0 loss against Bloemfontein Celtin in their first game of the season in the MTN8 all the way back on the 18 October 2020.

Since that loss Downs are undefeated winning 10 and drawing six of their first 16 games in the DStv Premiership, while they have been perfect in the cup competitions winning their first three Champions League games, including a historic win away against TP Mazembe, and easing past their two opponents in the early stages of the Nedbank Cup.

As things stand the treble winners from 2019/20 are set to again compete on multiple fronts and are certainly one of if not the favourites in all of the competition that they remain in.

Of course the Champions League will prove their biggest test, but after their triumph in 2016 the Brazilians have been perennial challengers and will certainly be confident of another success after the quality additions made by the club.

Jody February, Grant Margeman, George Maluleka, Lesedi Kapinga, Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, Luvuyo Phewa, Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus, Mothibi Mvala and Aubrey Modiba all joined a squad that had already won 3 out of the 5 competitions on offer the previous season before Rushine De Reuck made a high-profile move in the January transfer window.

While some of these player have hardly featured while trying to integrate into the squad and will be earmarked for the future, a few such as Shaluilie, Mvala and Erasmus have hit the ground running.

An already strong squad strengthened further by the new arrivals has further been boosted by the youngsters coming through at the club. Keletso Makgalwa, Promise Mkhuma, Musawenkosi Mduli, Siphesihle Mkhize all having featured this season after making the jump up from the club’s academy.

This powerful squad is being expertly manage by the Sundowns coaching staff who have managed to prove all the doubters wrong. Many questioned whether having three coaches working together could be to their detriment, instead they seem to have forged a perfect blend which has allowed Downs to thrive.

The Brazilians possess a squad which is unmatched certainly in Africa and perhaps even on the continent and they look like they will be able to balance their hectic schedule, which they are very much used to, and romp to success on multiple fronts for a second successive seasason.

Can anyone stop Sundowns? At the moment, I think not.