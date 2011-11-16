How to keep possession: Work on your shape
By Ben Welch
Have a mind map of your team's shape and picking them out with passes will become instinctive, says Arsenal's Jack Wilshere
Amidst the mad traffic of the midfield, great players always appear to have time.
This skill doesn't just come down to natural ability and a capacity for reading the game, it owes just as much to work done on the training ground as Arsenal's Jack Wilshere explains in this video.
The England international told FFT that the Gunners' almost telepathic understanding on the pitch is honed during a training exercise called a 'play-through'.
This drill works on the team's shape and ingrains the positioning and movement of individuals in the psyche of the players.
Don't just take it from us, let Jack explain.
