Sir Bobby Robson was one of the most-loved figures in English football history.

As England boss, he led the Three Lions to the semi-finals of Italia 90, earning the affection of a generation of fans - and players - along the way.

But what was he really like behind the scenes? Almost Immortal, a new book from writer Neil Prentice and former England defender Terry Butcher, celebrates Sir Bobby through the eyes of the players who knew him best.

Terry Butcher

“Playing for Bobby at Ipswich, he was across everything, even to the extent he knew how many rolls of toilet paper were in the away dressing room. He did all the scouting – he was a thorough man who wanted everything done properly, so he did things himself.

“He was unbelievably tight with the club's money, though – trying to get a new contract out of Bobby was the most frightening thing I've ever done! You had to justify why you should be getting a new wage and Bobby would come up with all these stories about unemployment rates, how there were no fish in the sea, the plight of the farmers. He did it all in such a way that you'd sign a new contract – and you'd be happy to play for nothing!

“He always looked like a potential England boss. He'd won the FA Cup and finished second in the league twice. He had also experienced European football, with us winning the UEFA Cup in 1981.

“He took over in 1982, and when we didn't qualify for Euro 84, I was really worried for his future. At first, Bobby tried to make England like Ipswich, but that didn't work. The other players kept asking me, ‘Is he always like this?' He'd have a meeting to decide when the next meeting was. They weren't short meetings either. The players would get together before and say, ‘If Bobby asks us if we've got any questions, just say no.' We wanted to get to bed, but Peter Shilton always put his hand up, then the meeting would go on for another half an hour! He'd often use the phrase vice versa, but pronounce it ‘vicki verci'. The other players would ask, ‘Who the f**k is Vicki Verci, who does he play for?'

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“Winning 2-0 in Brazil in 1984 was huge for Bobby. He was under a lot of pressure, and it was a brilliant goal from John Barnes. I always joked that because I lived near Bobby in Ipswich, I kept my place because I cut his grass and took his dog out. I'd often see him when we were both walking our dogs, and we'd talk. One day we walked back to our houses, and he followed me into the house with his dog. I said, ‘Boss, you don't live here, this is my house.' He said, ‘Sorry son' and set off for home.

England defender Terry Butcher, his head covered in a bandage following an injury in the Sweden v England World Cup Qualifying match in Stockholm, stands with his manager Bobby Robson at the airport on the team's return, 7th September 1989 (Image credit: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

“Before the 1986 World Cup, Bobby organised a golf tournament for us at Colorado Springs – he'd play first and we'd follow him. We did our 18 holes, but he was still out there – he'd taken a wrong turn and done the wrong course, so had to be disqualified! He was livid.

“After that, the wives were about to leave to fly home and he stood to make a speech, but touched this metal pole, which gave him a massive electric shock. He was saying, ‘F**king hell!' while the lads were rolling on the floor laughing. These things would happen to Bobby.

“People said the players initiated the change to playing three at the back during Italia 90, but it was purely the manager's decision – he'd always been brave and innovative with his tactics. He was the greatest influence on my career and probably my life.

“Sir Alex Ferguson is hugely respected, but he doesn't have the popularity that Bobby had. Bobby must be the most loved manager of all time. It was a privilege to have worked alongside a legend like him for as long as I did. The intensity of his love for the game was unbelievable. There will never be another Bobby Robson. Never.”

Bryan Robson

Bobby Robson celebrates England's qualification for Euro 88 with his skipper Bryan Robson on a flight home from Yugoslavia in November 1987 (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

“When we beat Yugoslavia 4-1 in 1987 to qualify for the following year's Euros, Bobby was asked in his press conference about my performance and he replied, ‘Well, what can I say about my Captain Marvel?' The term stuck. When my grandson was really young, he thought I was an actual superhero, because people would often approach me and call me Captain Marvel.

“I was only born about four miles away from where Bobby was born, so we had an instant rapport. We talked to each other quite a lot, particularly in major tournament situations. He'd phone me regularly. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and he loved to see the players having a laugh – he took the view that a happy team was more likely to be a successful team.

“All the stories about Bobby mixing people's names up are spot on. I think it was because his mind was always racing. One morning in Colorado Springs before the 1986 World Cup, I came down to breakfast with my wife Denise, and Bobby was on the phone, deep in conversation. He looked up and said, ‘Morning, Bobby.' I had to tell him ‘You're Bobby, I'm Bryan!' The lads would take the mick because Bobby would often praise me in front of the team. They'd say, ‘Your dad's looking after you again.'

“Another time, we were on the team coach to training and Bobby suddenly shouted, ‘Stop the bus, I've forgotten my boots.' Chris Waddle piped up, ‘What size are you, gaffer?' Bobby said nine and Chris told him, ‘Don't worry, gaffer. I've got a brand new pair of nines, you can borrow them.'

“We were having a drink after training that day though and Bobby started having a right go at Chris. ‘Waddle, these boots have given me blisters, what size are they really?' Chris said, ‘I promise you, gaffer, they're size nine.' Bobby took them off and threw them back to Chris, who looked inside and found that the paper stuffing was still in the toes. Bobby had worn them all through training like that, curling his toes to get his feet in them. We all just fell about laughing!

“He was funny, but Bobby should also be remembered as one of the top managers that England has ever had.”

Peter Shilton

“Every time I played Bobby's Ipswich for Nottingham Forest, I seemed to have a good game – he also had respect for the judgement of Brian Clough and Peter Taylor. He was much more of a diplomat than Brian – he was one of the first of the modern, coach-style managers. He loved to get involved in training.

“After Maradona's goals against us at the 1986 World Cup, I remember Bobby coming in and saying, ‘He did handball it, didn't he?' He'd seen it from the bench but wanted confirmation.

“He played great football – he always used to say, ‘Look forward first, square second and back third.' Bobby put the teams up for one match on his flip chart and was telling Chris Waddle he'd have a field day down the left. We all started sniggering, because Bobby had missed off the opponents' right-back.

“He got hammered by the press before Italia 90 and showed a lot of character to overcome it. We were cheated in the quarter-finals in Mexico, then he got us to the semis in Italy. Bobby just didn't get that little bit of luck to win it.”

Gary Lineker

Bobby Robson presents Gary Lineker with the 1986 World Cup Golden Boot (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

“At each level I got to, I seemed to keep scoring goals – Bobby saw something in me that suggested I might be able to continue doing that for England at the very highest level, even if I doubted that myself at the time.

“At the 1986 World Cup, Bobby was under immense pressure, and I honestly thought he'd leave me out of the last group game against Poland. I'd gone six games without a goal for England and with the wrist injury I had at the time, it was an easy out for him. When I broke my wrist, I genuinely thought my World Cup wasn't going to happen – I couldn't wear a plaster cast, but they found me a splint that didn't break the rules. It still hurt when I ran against the wind, though, and I was in a lot of pain, but I didn't tell Bobby that.

“He stuck with me for the Poland game and brought Peter Beardsley into the side for Mark Hateley, which was transformational for me. That match changed my life and it saved Bobby's, I think! I got a hat-trick in just 36 minutes. Bobby had given us a stirring team talk before we went out. From being on the brink of being knocked out, it became an extraordinary day and the catalyst for all that followed for me personally. I'll forever be in Bobby's debt for his perseverance with me.

“At Euro 88, I felt lethargic and could barely get out of bed. We were already out of the tournament when Bobby put me in the team for the final match with the USSR. I couldn't believe it – I couldn't put one leg in front of the other and he brought me off in the end.

“Bobby then did a bit in a newspaper, which was probably taken out of context, saying the players had let him down. I went on the bus, threw it at him and told him, ‘You're out of order.' It was the only time I ever snapped at him. I ended up in hospital for a week and discovered I had hepatitis. Bobby came to visit and said, ‘I want to see how you are and I want to apologise, because I didn't realise you were so ill.'

Robson watches on as England train at the 1990 World Cup (Image credit: Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

“The first penalty I ever scored for England was against Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup. I had this method of practising where I repeated the penalty I wanted to hit in a game, and during the tournament I practised hundreds – every single one to the keeper's left.

“We trained in the stadium before the game – I was about to practise them when Bobby said, ‘I've heard there's a spy from Cameroon in here, you might want to rethink what you do with these.' So I hit half a dozen to the goalkeeper's right instead. In the match, I thought, ‘Take the one you've been practising for weeks', and I could see the keeper going low to his right. At the end of 90 minutes, Bobby came over to me and said, ‘I told you, I told you!'

“Bobby was a massive part of my footballing life – he was a special man. He possessed a great football brain and one of his greatest strengths was that he couldn't be influenced by the media in terms of his team selections. He knew the players that could cope with the highest pressure of all, which is playing for your country. He really was a great man to play for. When you consider everything he achieved, I'd say he's the best English manager of all time.”

Stuart Pearce

Bobby Robson encourages Paul Gascoigne and Stuart Pearce during the Italia 90 semi-final against West Germany (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

“On my England debut against Brazil, I went in at half-time knowing I'd cost us the goal. The winger had come inside me and I thought ‘F**king hell, I hope Bobby doesn't pick up on that.' For 10 minutes, he didn't mention it, then just when I thought I'd got away with it, he looked at me and said, ‘He did you there, didn't he?' It went silent and he half turned away, then said it again. I was thinking, ‘I'm never going to play for England again.' He said, ‘Don't let it happen again.' He showed me straight away that he picked up on everything.

“In my third game, we were away in West Germany and I was a sub. When Kenny Sansom went down injured, Bobby looked down the bench and shouted, ‘Get warmed up, Gary.' It was our left-back who needed replacing, so he must have been talking to me, but he'd got my name wrong, so I thought, ‘F**k it, I'm not going to answer.' Then he shouted again, ‘Gary, Gary get warmed up.' I thought, ‘If I keep ignoring him, I'm not going to get a cap', so from that moment I decided whatever name he shouted, I was going to warm up!

“At the 1990 World Cup, the boss sat us down on the first night and talked about the importance of rest and recovery, and behaving properly. The following day, Gazza was on the diving board and he'd mummified himself in toilet roll. He launched himself into the water and all the bog roll came off and floated to the top. He swam a length of the pool, jumped out totally naked, then walked off. Bobby came to the evening meal with a face like thunder. He said, ‘Gentlemen, there is an idiot amongst us.' It was only Gazza that didn't realise who he was referring to!

“When I got on the coach after missing my penalty in the semi-final, I was still in tears and sat on my own. Terry Butcher came and sat alongside me – he was brilliant, as were my Forest team-mates Des Walker, Neil Webb and Steve Hodge. Bobby told me not to worry, but I could tell he was crestfallen. He felt, like I did, that we had all the tools needed to win that World Cup.”

Des Walker

“Bobby Robson and Brian Clough were two different animals. Bobby wanted you to do well for yourself and Cloughie wanted you to do well for him. Cloughie made you aware of your responsibilities and left you to work out how to do it; Bobby helped by covering all angles.

“His biggest strength was that he picked his best 22 players and didn't panic when a result didn't go our way. He stood by us. Some managers can't handle world-class players, but Bobby could. He knew how to get the best out of us. Tactics don't win games, players do – Bobby understood that.

“I later played for Sheffield Wednesday in his first home game as Newcastle manager and we lost 8-0. Afterwards, he said, ‘Come and see me.' It wasn't great timing and I really wanted to tell him to piss off, but you can't say that to Bobby. I went to his office and he said, ‘How are you, son?' I said, ‘How do you think? We just lost 8-0.' He said, ‘Don't worry about that; none of the goals were your fault!'”

Paul Gasocoigne

Sir Bobby Robson jokes with Paul Gascoigne as they walk along Newcastle Quayside (Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo)

“When I was young, Ipswich were the first club to show an interest in me and I went there on trial as a 12-year-old. Bobby was kind and I liked the idea that he was a Geordie who could understand what I was saying. But it was a long way from home and I didn't do well, which explains why I wasn't asked back.

“When I started playing for Bobby with England, we came off the pitch after a win over Albania and Chris Waddle said to me, ‘You've cracked it, keep working hard and you'll be going to the World Cup.' In the dressing room though, Bobby gave me a bollocking for not doing what I was told. I argued back, telling him I thought he was playing me out of position on the right. He soon made it clear that if and when I played for England again, I'd play where he f**king well told me to play. Deep down though, I think he thought I'd done well.

“We played Tunisia just before the 1990 World Cup, and I tried to pass the ball to Gary Stevens, but the pitch was terrible, it bobbled and went to one of their players, who scored from 40 yards. I thought, ‘That's me out of the team.' But Bobby put his hand on my shoulder and told me not to worry. He said, ‘You're staying next to me, I'm keeping an eye on you throughout this World Cup.'

“He followed me everywhere I went in Italy. He gave us a day off and I'd seen a cocktail hut on the beach, so I went there and asked for a pina colada. I thought, ‘This is the life.' Next thing I hear is ‘Gazza!' I thought, ‘Oh no, it's him, he's going to go mad.' He said, ‘What have you got there?' I said, ‘A strawberry milkshake, gaffer.' He said, ‘Give me a taste… That's nice, I'll have one too.' Fortunately for me, the guy who was serving us cottoned on and served him a milkshake – Bobby tasted it and said, ‘This is different. Where's my umbrella and my cherry!'

Robson celebrates with Gazza after Cameroon are seen off in the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals (Image credit: Evening Standard/Shutterstock)

“After Bryan Robson tore his Achilles, I came out of the toilet and walked towards Bobby with toilet roll around my head and my arm as a bandage. I told him I'd slipped near the swimming pool and he went off his head, saying, ‘I can't believe it, I've lost my captain and look what's happened to you!' Then I took it all off and told him I was joking!

“I've had my troubles, but Bobby was on the phone to me twice a week asking, ‘Are you OK, Gazza? Do you want help? Can I come and see you?' When I was still living in Newcastle, it got to the point that strangers would come up to me and I'd ask, ‘Has Sir Bobby sent you?' They'd say, ‘Yeah', and I'd say, ‘Tell him I'm OK today, I don't know about tomorrow.'

“Just before he died, we played a match at St James' Park for him – we were all lined up to meet him and as he came down the line in his wheelchair, I could hear him asking, ‘Where's Gazza?' I said, ‘I'm here, gaffer', and he looked up and just said, ‘Play well, Gazza.' “To me, he was more than a manager, he was more than anything. Talk about a father figure, the guy was phenomenal for me. When I was with Sir Bobby, I knew that I was safe.”

(Image credit: Unknown)

You can read more stories from Robson's time in charge of the Three Lions in Neil Prentice's new book Almost Immortal