Adidas launch New Ajax home kit for 2022/23: Is this the most gorgeous shirt of the summer so far?

The Adidas new Ajax home kit for 2022/23 has dropped – and boy, is it one of the nicest kits released this summer.

We know what to expect from Ajax, these days: all white, with a great, red stripe down the centre. This is more of the same but with stunning touches of gold – and frankly, it's one of our favourite European shirts of the last few weeks.

Premier League kits are coming out, World Cup tops have already started dropping and the Euro 2022 shirts are out, too – there's plenty of choice over what to buy…

Last season, Ajax went with their old badge, throwing things back to the past – but this time around, the modern iteration of Ajax is back: one of the most beautiful badges in all of world football, with the character drawn in 11 lines, the number of players on the pitch.

The touches of gold are incredibly subtle, too. They're next to the white on this shirt making it look purely white and red from a distance – there are very subtle pinstripes up the top, too.

The red Adi stripes are back too, after last year's silver.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 6

Adidas have released some absolute classics in recent years for the Amsterdammers and this is another banger. There was the black, white and gold away kit during 2018/19's mad dash to the Champions League semi-finals, followed by the icy blue patterned change strip the following season.

Last year saw Ajax wear a black third shirt inspired by Bob Marley, with flourishes of red, yellow and green, while this year's change effort is apparently blue with red and yellow – and already sounds amazing.

If you're one for retro shirts, however, you may want to check out the women's kit this season – which comes with the iconic ABN-AMRO sponsor. The Dutch bank still sponsor the women's and youth teams with the legendary vertical placement that oldies like us remember from the glory days.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ajax ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty ) Image 1 of 2

This season looks like a transitional campaign for the Netherlands' champions, after losing their manager, along with Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, both to Bayern Munich. Good job they're looking fresh as hell for a brave new era.

Honestly, how can Erik ten Hag leave them when they're releasing this?