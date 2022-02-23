Atletico Madrid v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 23 February, 8pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to gain a first-leg advantage when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side extended their unbeaten run to nine games at the weekend, as they survived a scare to beat Leeds (opens in new tab) 4-2 at Elland Road. United (opens in new tab) looked to be cruising to victory over their rivals having amassed a 2-0 lead, but two quick-fire goals from the home team threatened to turn the match on its head. United stabilised thereafter, though, and in the end were worthy winners.

Despite having gone nine games without defeat (a run which includes a penalty shoot-out loss to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup), United are not exactly firing on all cylinders at present. The performances remain inconsistent - often within games as well as between them. Ralf Rangnick has overseen some improvements since he was handed the reins on an interim basis in November, but United do not look ready to challenge for the biggest prizes just yet.

Atletico Madrid (opens in new tab) also head into this tie surrounded by some unanswered questions. Diego Simeone's side have lost four of their last seven matches in all competitions. They have conceded 12 goals in their last six La Liga games - a far cry from the Atletico sides which used to keep a clean sheet every other week.

The Spanish champions are also struggling in attack. Simeone has an abundance of options at his disposal, but that seems to be part of the problem. The long-serving manager is still searching for the right blend in forward areas, and he will be under pressure to get his selection right when United come to town.

Rangnick will have to make do without Edinson Cavani, Tom Heaton and Mason Greenwood. Atletico will be unable to call upon Thomas Lemar, Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab) in the UK.

