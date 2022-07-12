Get FIFA for less than a tenner! Best FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals – for PlayStation, XBox and PC
published
This year we're seeing huge savings in the FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deals, across all consoles and PC
This time of year regularly throws up good FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deals – and 2022 may just be the best one yet.
On consoles, we're seeing some savings of more than 50%, while PC gamers can pick up the football sim for less than £10.
With around three months before we expect to see the next instalment of the FIFA franchise, these really are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals that you're very unlikely to be replicated elsewhere.
So if you fancy trying out FIFA 22 but still haven't got around to it yet, it's worth making the most of this moment. All you need to do is have an Amazon Prime account (which you can get with a free trial (opens in new tab)) and buy it by midnight on Wednedsay, July 13.
Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)
If you want to access the best Prime Day deals, we'd recommend taking advantage of the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee kicks in.
FIFA 22 for PS5 –
£69.99 £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the biggest console price drop for FIFA 22 on Amazon Prime Day this year, meaning that you can get the latest title with £39.99 off – a saving of 57%.
FIFA 22 for PC –
£54.99 £8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is the overall biggest FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deal: a saving of £46. That's a whopping 83%, for the percentage lovers among you.
FIFA 22 for XBox One –
£33.23 £26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
There doesn't seem to be any big XBox Series savings this year (though that doesn't mean you can't pick it up cheaply (opens in new tab)) but the 22% off the XBox One version is still a great deal.
FIFA 22 for PS4 –
£38.25 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Like the XBox One version, FIFA 22 for PS4 is 22% off for Amazon Prime Day, bringing it to just under £30.
FIFA 22 for Nintendo Switch –
£34.99 £21.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The neglected sibling of the FIFA family, FIFA on Nintendo Switch is a stripped-down version of the game, which has more in common with previous entries in the series rather than the latest game. As such, it's a bit cheaper as standard, and with £13 off here, it'll scratch the itch for Nintendo gamers.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
