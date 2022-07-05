Best Leeds United retro shirts 2022: Leeds' best classic football shirts ever

Some of the best Leeds United retro shirts are icons of the English game. With classic football shirts throughout decades of success, the Yorkshire giants have worn many a vintage top – and many are still for sale.

Wih retro shirts more popular than ever, some of the best football shirts you can still buy are old ones. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Leeds fans.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Leeds United 1950s 'John Charles' away shirt

Legendary Welsh footballer John Charles was a pioneer. He's still an icon at Elland Road and immortalised with this retro shirt which was worn as a change strip in the 1950s.

2. Leeds United 1975 home shirt

The shirt that Leeds United came oh so close in. This is a remake of the beautifully minimalistic 1970s home top that the Whites got to the European Cup final wearing.

3. Leeds United 1992 home shirt

Leeds were the last side to win the top flight before the Premier League – and they did so in this fantastic jersey with giant Admiral sponsor. The detailing is re-rendered in this excellent remake shirt.

4. Leeds United 1992 away shirt

Subtly patterned yellow with blue trim, this is the pinnacle of Leeds change strips, according to some. That sponsor, too – it just cannot be beaten.

5. Leeds United 2001 home shirt

The adventures in Europe live on through this remake of Nike's early noughties Leeds shirts. Simple, clean and with a brilliant sponsor, too.

6. Leeds United 2002 away shirt

It's hard to put a finger on quite why the Leeds gradient top of 2002/03 is quite so nice – but it's become a modern classic. Arsenal, Inter and Valencia got similar kits on this template.

