Best Newcastle retro shirts 2022: The Magpies' best classic football shirts ever
By Mark White published
The best Newcastle retro shirts ever are on sale right now, with classic football shirts of all Toon times
The best Newcastle retro shirts are the greatest black-and-white football shirts in history. With beautiful classic football shirts going back decades, some of these jerseys are regarded as part of English footballing folklore.
The Magpies have some of the best retro shirts of any side, actually – and often, retro jerseys are still some of the best football shirts you can still buy. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Geordies.
Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…
Best Newcastle retro shirts 2022: The 6 best classic football shirts from Toon history
1. Newcastle United 1970 home shirt
The root of all Newcastle shirts comes from this effort. It's clean, classy and proud without boasting: just like Sir Bobby Robson himself.
Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)
2. Newcastle United 1978 home shirt
Newcastle United's round magpie badge may have been forgotten by football but it will never be by fans. It's a design classic and so is the shirt it adorned.
Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)
3. Newcastle United 1984 home shirt
That badge. That sponsor. This is football heritage and shaped the future of a town as much as a football club.
Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)
4. Newcastle United 1995 home shirt
In the 90s, the Toon could do no wrong with their shirts. This is just another example of a brilliant yet simple jersey that conjures wonderful memories of the Magpies at their most entertaining.
Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)
5. Newcastle United 1996 home shirt
This is the best sponsor in Premier League history for some. The shirt that Shearer donned upon his great return isn't too shabby either.
Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)
6. Newcastle United 1996 away shirt
This is how you do hoops. It looks a little like a rugby shirt and yet it still distils all the pomp and playfulness of what Newcastle in the 90s looked like.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1