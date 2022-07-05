Best Newcastle retro shirts 2022: The Magpies' best classic football shirts ever

The best Newcastle retro shirts are the greatest black-and-white football shirts in history. With beautiful classic football shirts going back decades, some of these jerseys are regarded as part of English footballing folklore.

The Magpies have some of the best retro shirts of any side, actually – and often, retro jerseys are still some of the best football shirts you can still buy. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Geordies.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Newcastle United 1970 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The root of all Newcastle shirts comes from this effort. It's clean, classy and proud without boasting: just like Sir Bobby Robson himself.

2. Newcastle United 1978 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Newcastle United's round magpie badge may have been forgotten by football but it will never be by fans. It's a design classic and so is the shirt it adorned.

3. Newcastle United 1984 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

That badge. That sponsor. This is football heritage and shaped the future of a town as much as a football club.

4. Newcastle United 1995 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

In the 90s, the Toon could do no wrong with their shirts. This is just another example of a brilliant yet simple jersey that conjures wonderful memories of the Magpies at their most entertaining.

5. Newcastle United 1996 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

This is the best sponsor in Premier League history for some. The shirt that Shearer donned upon his great return isn't too shabby either.

6. Newcastle United 1996 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

This is how you do hoops. It looks a little like a rugby shirt and yet it still distils all the pomp and playfulness of what Newcastle in the 90s looked like.

