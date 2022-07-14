Best retro Premier League kits 2022: Classic football shirts you need to buy

Want to find the best retro Premier League kits? You've come to the right place – whether they were made by Nike, Adidas, Puma or someone else.

Retro shirts are often the best football shirts you can buy. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads every season – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed, either – sometimes the best bet is to delve into the archives of your team for something new.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring many of the best Premier League tops of all time…

Arsenal: classic shirts and retro kits

Arsenal 1970s home shirt

These might be the most famous white sleeves in the whole of football. Retro Arsenal shirts are some of the distinctive in the game and as the club won the Double in the 1970s, they established themselves as having a winning look to match.

Arsenal 1970s away shirt

Arsenal originally wore a navy away shirt – but when that clashed too much with the referee's traditional black, the Gunners switched up to yellow. In 1971, they capped this beautiful shade off on a Sunday day at Wembley, winning the FA Cup.

Arsenal 1993 away shirt

Since becoming kit manufacturer for the Gunners again in the 2010s, Adidas have revelled in the 1990s. This particular remake is an update of the away top that Wrighty and co. stormed opposition forces in – and as close as they've ever come to wearing a sash.

Arsenal 1991 "Bruised Banana" away shirt

The loud, proud away shirt that Adidas gave Arsenal fans in the early 1990s has been ranked as one of the best and one of the worst of all time. In time, it's become a must-have for Gunners – and though the last remake of this beauty is completely sold out, you can still find "Bruised banana" tops all over Ebay.

Arsenal 1985 home shirt

To commemorate a century of Arsenal, Umbro's home shirt for 1985/86 was suitably classic with a lovely embellished canon. This, for many, is the ultimate Arsenal home shirt.

Arsenal 1982 away shirt

Arsenal experimented with a mint top during Unai Emery's sole full season in charge – that aside, this is the only green shirt that the Gunners have ever worn. How can one club have so many stunning shirts?

Arsenal 1994 away shirt

Lightning bolts have come to be synonymous with Arsenal. In the 1990s, Nike brought the image to many a Gunners top – and this might be the best one. If you're lucky, you can find it online, still.

Arsenal 2001 away shirt

The Gunners went for gold in 2001, as Arsene Wenger completed his second Double. These tops can still be found on Ebay with Sega as the sponsor or more rarely, O2.

Arsenal 2002 away shirt

The first Arsenal away shirt with the current badge, this thing looked like it had dropped from space when it arrived – Henry and co. played like they were out of this world wearing it.

Arsenal 2002 home shirt

The Invincible shirt. It's a piece of Premier League history and a must-have for every Gooner.

Arsenal 2003 away shirt

The brightest, most brilliant yellow top that Arsenal ever wore, inspired by the 1971 Double-winners. That's Thierry Henry mimicking Charlie George's FA Cup-winning celebration, by the way.

Arsenal 2005 home shirt

The final salute to Highbury was made in redcurrant – it's a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia and something that every Arsenal fan should own.

Arsenal 2019 away shirt

The remodel of the bruised banana is arguably an upgrade. This is a modern classic and one of the best-selling Premier League tops of recent memory.

Aston Villa: classic shirts and retro kits

Aston Villa 1996 home shirt

For fans of a certain age, this is the pinnacle of Aston Villa retro shirts – and that sponsor is just perfect for the club, right? The little lion insignia printed all over the top is a classy touch, as are the gold flourishes.

Aston Villa 1994 away shirt

One of the greatest-ever Premier League sponsors. Red, green and black stripes just shouldn't work – but this shirt is one of the all-time great away jerseys in English football.

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future)

Buy the shirt from 3Retro (opens in new tab)

Aston Villa 1990 home shirt

An all-over pattern that recalls a time of Euro 88 and Italia 90, this top is unmistakeable Villa. The collar is very nice indeed and the blue sleeves are wonderful.

Aston Villa 1988 home shirt

Hummel dished out a few of these kits – most notably one to Southampton and one to the Denmark national side. But the Aston Villa version is one of the nicest in the archives and something completely different to most of the Midlanders' tops.

Aston Villa 1982 home shirt

Villa wore white when they won the European Cup – a crying shame because the 1982 home shirt is one of the most beautiful you will ever come across. The central badge is iconic, too.

Bournemouth: classic shirts and retro kits

Bournemouth 2000 home shirt

Bournemouth 2000 home shirt

Retro Bournemouth shirts are fairly rare online. This top from 2000 is a favourite that pops up from time to time but it's worth having a search for some under-the-radar gems that might appear on Ebay.

Brentford: classic shirts and retro kits

Brentford home shirt 1991

Brentford home shirt 1991

There aren't that many retro Brentford shirts kicking about on the internet but it's worth checking Ebay every now and then. With some lovely sponsors over the years, occasionally a classic gets listed.

Brighton & Hove Albion: classic shirts and retro kits

Brighton 1980 home shirt

What a lovely sponsor. Brighton look great in all blue and this is a particularly stunning retro shirt, lovingly reworked by Score Draw. Top marks.

Brighton 2001 Centenary home shirt

There's nothing more Brighton than Fatboy Slim – and here his record label is, adorning the Seagulls' shirt. A jersey that every Brighton fan knows and loves, this is another Score Draw masterpiece.

Chelsea: classic shirts and retro kits

Chelsea 1970 home shirt

The quintessential classic Chelsea kit, to some. The early 70s crew wore a plain blue shirt with an elegant crest – and it was topped off with an FA Cup win to boot.

Chelsea 1984 home shirt

Hoops are part of the Chelsea shirt story and in the mid-1980s, the Blues donned this lovely get-up. You can buy it these days, too.

Chelsea 1994 away shirt

One of the most talked-about retro shirts ever that Nike themselves have referenced in a recent shirt, this grey/orange effort of the mid-90s has become iconic. It's still around in remakes, too…

Chelsea 1997 home shirt

Another FA Cup win, another classic Chelsea shirt with white and yellow detailing. This one has the lion badge emblazoned across the body – as all good 90s kits should.

Chelsea 1998 away shirt

One of the greatest-ever away kits, not just of Chelsea but anyone. Autoglass took over the Coors sponsor halfway through the shirt's lifecycle.

Chelsea 2000 home shirt

The last FA Cup winners at Wembley, this shirt was lightly striped and is one of the best home jerseys ever at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 2005 home shirt

Chelsea's first Premier League title win coincided with this lovely centenary shirt from Umbro. It's still around on Ebay from time to time.

Crystal Palace: classic shirts and retro kits

Crystal Palace 1978 away shirt

What's better than an Admiral shirt? An Admiral shirt with a sash of course. This one is one of Palace's nicest ever.

Crystal Palace 1990 home shirt

The sponsor is beautiful, isn't it? This is the shirt that Palace got to the FA Cup final in – and it still looks as stunning 30-odd years on.

Crystal Palace 1997 home shirt

Crystal Palace had a fair few beautiful tops in the 90s. The TDK sponsor is excellent and the stripes… well, they remind us more of Croydon than Catalonia.

Everton: classic shirts and retro kits

Everton 1984 home shirt

This is everything you want from classic Everton shirts: a royal blue, subtle detail on the shirt itself and just look at that collar. It came at a golden period, too. 10/10.

Everton 1986 home shirt

One of the most recognisable shirts in the Toffees' back catalogue, this never goes out of fashion. The subtle stripes look excellent and the collar is nice, too.

Everton 1987 home shirt

This couldn't be more 80s if it played The Smiths went you put it on. With a lovely diamond pattern and minimal white trim, this is some Evertonians' ultimate home shirt.

Everton 1995 home shirt

Crazy to think that this is the last shirt Everton lifted silverware in. The slightly darker collar and black touches make this something different in Goodison history – and it's something every Toffee should own.

Everton 1995 away shirt

Umbro just didn't miss in the 90s. Score Draw have resurrected this classic – which had two sponsors across two seasons, Danka and NEC. We prefer the latter ourselves.

Fulham: classic shirts and retro kits

Fulham home shirt 2000

Fulham home shirt 2000

The shirt that Fulham were promoted in, in the early 2000s. This one is a particularly classy number – and that sponsor looks great, right?

Fulham home shirt 2001

Fulham home shirt 2001

This one came with two different sponsors in the two seasons it was in action: first Pizza Hut, before Betfair took over. It's a lovely-looking shirt.

Fulham home shirt 2003