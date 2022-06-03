Champions League football 2022/23: Adidas have dropped the new UCL Pro Void ball already – and it's bright and bold

The Adidas Champions League football 2022/23, the UCL Pro Void, has been released.

Always one of the most anticipated match ball releases, we've only just had the 2022 final and already the ball for next season has been released. After the recent final between Liverpool and Real Madrid had a special edition peace-inspired effort, especially for the occasion, however, the new 2022/23 group stage ball takes a different influence.

This one is said to be inspired by deep space, going brighter and more colourful than recent efforts.

After a series of spheres that have inverted the panels for white stars on colourful backgrounds, we're glad to see the original design back. This one is similar to last year's Pyrostorm: the pattern shifts the star across itself, however with plenty of colours used to create a trippy effect.

The result is fabulous. It's over 20 years now that Adidas have been producing the Finale ball – it's one of the greatest match balls of all time (opens in new tab) – and they're still finding ways to revolutionise it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Adidas ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Adidas ) Image 1 of 2

Fans of orange footballs will be pleased to know that there's a winter one available, too.

Adidas always produce a ball in case of snow, though it rarely gets a showing in England, Spain, France, Germany or Italy, does it? Still, the winter version of the Void ball (opens in new tab) is a beauty, too.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Champions League kicks off again on June 7, with the preliminary rounds. It comes around sooner each year.

This season, however, the group stage will be starting earlier as to allow enough time to get every fixture completed before players head off to the World Cup. That's another tournament ball that Adidas have knocked out of the park this year, by the way…