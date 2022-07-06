England women's kits: Where to buy the Lionesses shirts

The England women's kits are stunning the nation in a way that Sandra Wiegman hopes that her Lionesses themselves can. Ever since Nike released these two shirts exclusive to the Women's Euro 2022 hosts, they've caught the imagination online.

It's easy to see why. With England set to wear the new gear this month in Group A of the tournament, it's possible that we'll see both kits in the three opening fixtures for the Lionesses. After all, the Lionesses donned the bright, orange-like away top against the Dutch at Elland Road recently, with the Netherlands reverting to their white away shirt. Anything can happen, kit-wise.

With the 23-strong squad confirmed now, too, you can even get a name on the back of your shirt, safe in the knowledge that it won't change.

The home top is one of the most minimalist shirts that England have ever had, catching attention when it was released in May. There's no red trim or flourishes like on the last Lionesses kit – instead there's a subtle, geometric pattern all over inspired by diamonds.

This is derived from the idea that pressure creates diamonds, something that Nike were inspired to draw on from their conversations with the team themselves. Fittingly, the badge is pearlescent – a first for any England side – to continue the theme, while the inside collar has the words, "Send her victorious" inscribed: a line from the national anthem.

(Image credit: Getty)

While the home kit eschews brightness and boldness for something sleek and simple, however, the away kit – released the same day as the home – is far more ambitious.

For the change strip, Nike ditched the deep red of the iconic 2019 floral-patterned World Cup shirt in favour of a colour that no England side has ever had. This has been designed through "neon-tinted glasses" according to the American manufacturer, with the same recurring diamond pattern returning on the back of the neck and the socks.

(Image credit: Getty)

And that's only touching on the look of the shirts. The technology has been improved to create finer threads than ever, as Nike have developed their range to reflect modern needs. Men's bodies and women's bodies are different after all – and the manufacturer has reflected that in these two beautiful shirts.

Are these the nicest of all the Euro 2022 shirts?