The new Adidas Manchester United away kit 2022/23 is here – and it looks absolutely magnificent.

While the home shirt boasts a big collar and subtle pinstripes, the away shirt has gone with a more minimalist look, combining white, black and red for the first time on a shirt since 2016/17.

The collar is once again the focus though, with a diamond-style pattern as Adidas look to retro Manchester United kits for inspiration on this one. Think Ryan Giggs and that mazy run against Arsenal in the Cup; think the late 80s and the mid-90s.

Still, this one is pretty modern two, mixing up the Adidas Three Stripes with black and red, while keeping the shield around the badge from the home kit – we love cohesion. Adidas kits are steadily dropping this summer and this is one of the sleeker efforts, we have to say.

Modelled England women's stars Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, alongside men's United players such as Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford, this is a big change from the bright sky blue and white away top of last year, which was also inspired by 1990s United shirts.

“We approached this kit that the club will wear in opponent’s stadiums around the world with a fresh perspective, aiming to capture an indisputable sense of collective conviction and common purpose,” Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas said.

“Wherever the club goes, we wanted it to carry its philosophy of youth, courage, and success, proudly woven into the fabric of the kit for players and fans alike to wear together.”

Premier League shirts are dropping along with European tops and World Cup jerseys – all of the Women's Euro 2022 shirts have been released, now – and United have already worn their home threads in preseason games.

If rumours are true, United's third shirt this season is going to be a fluorescent yellow/green top with touches of black.

