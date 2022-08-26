New Arsenal pre-match shirt drops – and it's one of the best football shirts of the summer

A new Arsenal pre-match shirt has been released – and it seems as if the Gunners are backing the campaign to get rid of the Glazers from Manchester United…

Only kidding. The new warm-up top for Mikel Arteta's side is said to be another inspired by the community, following the releases of the home, away and third shirts this summer, with a colour scheme inspired by the Jamaican flag.

The north Londoners are the style kings of the Premier League, after all – and it just wouldn't be an Arsenal season if they didn't wear yellow. Even it is just before matches.

Today's best Adidas Arsenal pre-match shirt 2022/23 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perhaps it isn't lost on you either that this Bank Holiday weekend is Notting Hill Carnival in London. As if you don't usually see enough Arsenal shirts in the Smoke on the average weekend, London will be packed with Gooners donning kits past and present – so keep an eye out for this new one.

With the pink top dividing some, this might well be the go-to for some fans. And hey, bringing out a yellow and green shirt is one way to adhere yourselves to new Brazilian superstar Gabriel Jesus.

Image 1 of 4 Emile Smith Rowe looking cool as hell (Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas ) Image 1 of 4 New signing Gabriel Jesus: a man who's used to donning yellow and green (Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas ) Image 1 of 4 This Arsenal shirt is said to be inspired by the community… (Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas ) Image 1 of 4 …and is part of another fantastic Adidas range (Image credit: Arsenal/Adidas ) Image 1 of 4

The Gunners released a few pre-match tops last season, so don't be surprised if this one is just the first of many.

There was the Teamgeist warm-up top that debuted away at Old Trafford, a redcurrant and gold get-up inspired by the Highbury shirt of 2005/06, with the pattern of Adidas' World Cup 2006 tops – while later on in the season, the Gunners wore a blue collaboration with TFL, influenced by London Underground seats. Alexandre Lacazette took too much enough inspiration, incidentally, and went on strike from scoring in the latter half of the season.

This new pre-match jersey is available from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab).

Adidas Arsenal pre-match shirt 2022/23 And it was all yellow (with green and black, too) Colourway: Eqt Yellow / Green / Black | Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Stunning pattern Beautiful colours Perfect for carnival season Same template as Adidas have used for other pre-match shirts this season