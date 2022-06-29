New PSG home kit 2022/23 released – and it could well divide opinion

The new Nike PSG home kit 2022/23 has dropped, with a curious twist on a classic design.

Paris Saint-Germain's shirts are some of the most iconic in football – and among some of the most popular retro shirts on the internet. Designed by club president Daniel Hechter, PSG traditionally carry a red stripe down the centre of a navy shirt, with the stripe flanked either side by white stripes.

As you can see with this new top, the Hechter stripe has been reversed – and it might be a controversial one…

PSG fans have been up in arms in the past over their iconic jerseys being tampered with in the past, as Nike – the kit manufacturer for decades now – have produced all sorts.

There have been pinstripe shirts, just a red stripe down the centre, variations of the stripes and on last year's effort (opens in new tab), the stripes were absent, with the collar instead featuring the classic Hechter colour combo. That one was a particularly classy look, of course, with subtle patterning: plus it helped that that Leo Messi joined the crew that summer to send it stratospheric.

Well, the "inverse Hechter" of 2022 may well be another that splits opinion, becoming the first PSG home shirt to put a white stripe centrally down the top. Bonkers, eh?

(Image credit: Nike/PSG)

With plenty of European football shirts dropping this summer – not to mention the Premier League kits that are steadily getting their releases – this one is bound to stand out.

The blue, red and white is extremely Gallic, mind. As far as blue, red and white shirts go, this one and the France women's home jersey – released as part of the Women's Euros shirts (opens in new tab) dropping – are the classiest about right now.

We love a centrally-aligned badge, too.