The Puma Manchester City third kit is out, bringing the bright yellow of past shirts back with a new twist.

Man City have a history of this shade of yellow, having donned Day-Glo yellow and black striped shirts in the late 90s. Nike brought back the shade for 2015/16 – when City reached the Champions League semi-finals – so now it's Puma's turn to update the top.

This release follows two others inspired by past jerseys, too. The Manchester City home shirt is a tribute to Colin Bell with a round, maroon collar, while the red and black away top rotates the iconic stripes of '69 by 45 degrees.

Today's best Puma Manchester City third shirt 2022/23 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

For this one, Puma have introduced (sort of) hoops, with three thick, black lines running horizontally across the body of the top. According to Puma, this is in reference to the worker bee, a symbol of the city of Manchester.

The back is completely clear and just a plain yellow. As with the home shirt, it's a rounded collar again.

And it was all (a very bright shade of) yellow: Man City's latest threads on the left, compared with the classic 1999 away shirt that Raheem Sterling famously wore on a cover of FourFourTwo (Image credit: Puma / Future)

This one is certainly going to stand out. As Puma's last remaining Premier League club, the German brand have gone big for the champions' shirts this season, producing three very distinctive efforts.

Premier League shirts are still dropping into August – and even among the World Cup shirts and European jerseys that are gradually coming out, Man City's have caused some of the biggest conversation.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 7

On top of releasing this in the real world though, Puma say that this is City's first-ever "Metaverse kit launch". The shirt is getting unveiled on the online game Roblox – a YouTube tournament in Football Rush will then be held, with $10,000 on offer to the winner.

“We’re thrilled to continue evolving our experience within Roblox with our Puma and the Land of Games,” said Ivan Dashkov, Creative Culture Director at Puma. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Manchester City and this kit launch to push the limits by doing something different and innovative. As we continue to test and learn in the Web3 space, we are looking forward to leveraging Roblox as a platform to connect with fans of all ages.”

“Manchester City has witnessed many kit launches throughout the Club’s history – including two of the most successful releases in recent months with the 2022/23 Home and Away kits,” says Serena Gosling, Director of Retail and Licensing, City Football Group. “As a club we’re continually exploring new ways to innovate, collaborate and use the latest technology in order to challenge ourselves to ensure we engage with all areas of our fan base, particularly our younger audiences who are the next generation of fans.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Puma / Manchester City ) Image 1 of 4

What do you reckon – one of the best shirts of the summer? Or a complete miss?

Let us know on Twitter (opens in new tab)…

Puma Manchester City third kit