New Tottenham third shirt 2022/23 released – is this Spurs' nicest change shirt for years?

The new Tottenham third shirt 2022/23 has dropped – and it might be the nicest change strip that Spurs have had in a long, long time.

The Lilywhites have already dropped their home shirt and their away shirt, which both feature a bright volt yellow shade prominently. Now, the third shirt has taken a different turn, incorporating a dizzying pattern of navy and bright blue that looks absolutely stunning up close.

With most of the Premier League kits for the season already released – not to mention most European sides' jerseys having dropped, too – we may have a late entry as our favourite…

With Tottenham's wetsuit-like away shirt being the darkest of the three, this third top will look a little more sky-blue from a distance, despite the darker shades incorporated.

Fans will have to wait to see the likes of Kane and Son wearing this one, since Antonio Conte's boys play Chelsea this weekend but for the first time in Spurs' history, the Women’s team will debut the new kit in match action, when they head to Kentucky for the opening game of The Women’s Cup against Club America this Sunday.

Nike shirts have picked up a lot of flack this summer, with the American manufacturer dividing opinion with some of their efforts. Liverpool's away top was one that really polarised fans, PSG's home shirt was given stick, while Spurs' own away effort hasn't been unanimous in its praise.

This, however, is a return to form with fans on social media appreciating the unique pattern – which looks great up close. According to Spurs, the top's "striking rift blue and mystic navy print is inspired by Tottenham’s ever-evolving DNA and the popular Nike TN sneaker range."

What do you think? One of the nicest shirts of the summer?

