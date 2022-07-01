Fancy some Puma/Liberty football boots? It's your lucky day.

The German sportswear manufacturer recently teamed up with Liberty on Women's Euros shirts, incorporating floral patterns into the designs that they'd created on the men's side of the game. Liked them? You'll love these.

The Ultra and Future boots have been given the Liberty makeover, too, with floral patterns incorporated around the heel for a fresh touch on two established classics ahead of Euro 2022 beginning next week.

The Future (opens in new tab) is the boot worn by the likes of Neymar, a boot for attackers in particular, thanks to its weightlessness and sleek design. The Ultra (opens in new tab), alternately, is favoured by those seeking control, boots more often worn by passers.

Both of these new boot designs are white with black logos across them. On the Ultra, it's nice to see that classic Puma King shape on the side in black. The floral elements are subtle on each of these, meaning that though they'll primarily be seen at the Women's Euros, they're not just for women and could be unisex.

This, of course, follows on from Liberty's collaboration with Puma over the kits, which we mentioned. Italy, Switzerland, Iceland and Austria will all be competing at the Euros this summer with personalised takes on the men's versions of the national shirts, featuring the same Liberty floral patterns that you'll see on the boots.

It's a subtle but unique take that we've not seen on women's shirts before – but given how much we loved the 2019 England Nike shirt, which featured a floral pattern, we're all in favour of it.

Collaborations between sportswear manufacturers and lifestyle brands are becoming a little more popular in football these days. Last season, Arsenal released a collection of shirts (opens in new tab) designed between their sponsors Adidas and Stella McCartney, while a few seasons ago, Juventus dropped a one-off Palace shirt that went down a treat.

Here's to more of these clashes. We're loving Puma and Liberty's work.