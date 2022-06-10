Retro England football shirts: The best vintage England shirts that you can buy online

Retro England football shirts are in: vintage England shirts are getting remade all the time and classic shirts always appear on Ebay.

There are tons of fantastic retro shirts out on the internet, so if you're not feeling any of the best kits being released this year, you might want to dip into the past. Especially as international shirts are already dropping for Women's Euro 2022 and the 2022 World Cup – not to mention Premier League and European tops for 2022.

England have a proud history when it comes to football shirts – what's your favourite?

1. England 1966 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

England wore a traditional white in 1966 but didn't actually wear this colour in the final. It's still the quintessential England home top, however: the definition of simplicity with a round colour.

Score Draw make an excellent remake – Umbro made the original but it wasn't available to buy back in the day.

2. England 1966 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

This was the top that the Three Lions wore when they won the World Cup, thanks to West Germany playing in white.

As with the '66 home shirt, this one was originally made by Umbro but was never available to buy. This one is made by Score Draw.

3. England 1982 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most beloved shirts that the England team have ever worn. Admiral wore this one and the remake lovingly recreates the original look.

Both home and away had very similar designs – which is your favourite?

4. England 1982 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The away shirt for the 1982 World Cup was just as adored as the home top, despite it being virtually the same design.

Score Draw have reworked both shirts for the modern generation, despite England's lacklustre performance at that tournament.

5. England 1990 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

This was one of the first England shirts to incorporate an intricate pattern within the shirt itself. The diamond pattern has since become synonymous with the 1990 side, who reached the semi-finals of the tournament.

Score Draw have remade this one too – though you can still find 1990 Umbro shirts on Ebay.

6. England 1990 third shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Never worn at a tournament, the 1990 third shirt was worn in the World In Motion music video and has become a cult favourite among many. Score Draw's reimagining is a beautiful tribute to a true legend of the English game.

It was even worn by a certain Mr Harry Kane on the front cover of FourFourTwo in May 2022.

7. England 1992 third shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Straight after the boldly-patterned blue top of 1990, the Three Lions went literal. Many teams had their own badge blown up over a top in the 90s – and England were no different.

It's a shame that Euro 92 wasn't as successful for England as this jersey deserved.

8. England 1996 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The light blue, by now, was a part of England's heritage. When football came home in 1996, there was no way it wasn't going to be a prominent part of the shirt.

This is one of the most iconic shirts that the Three Lions have ever worn, helped, of course, by the song itself. The remake is almost identical to the one that was all the rage in the mid-90s.

9. England 1996 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

Heroes dressed in grey in 1996. The England change strip was a bold change away from red or blue, as David Seaman became the most brightly-dressed player on the field.

The grey top has become legendary. Score Draw's retro remake is a must-have for any England fan who had one back in the day.

10. England 1998 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

When 1998 rolled around, colour came back in. The red and navy blue on this one is peak England, really – and perfect for France 98.

This remake even has the detail that adorned the body of its top. Available with names on the back, too, you can still look up to your heroes from when you were a kid.

11. England 1998 away shirt

(Image credit: Future)

The deepest shade of red that the England men's side have ever worn? Perhaps.

A lot of us love a St. George's flag – and this one has them in a cross on the front of the shirt. Even the material that Score Draw have used on this one evokes the same material from the late 90s.

12. England 2002 home shirt

(Image credit: Future)

In 2002, it was all about the strip of red running down the heart of the Lions.

This was the top that David Beckham sent England to the World Cup wearing – and it's the same jersey that was worn in Japan and South Korea. One of Score Draw's more recent remakes.

13. England 2004 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

You can still find 2004 England shirts on Ebay from time to time. This one was reversible as England moved towards modern lettering and included a star on the sleeve to denote their '66 world title.

14. England 2006 home shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Umbro placed a St. George's Cross on the shoulder and it looked superb – even if Celta Vigo had the same shirt in blue. This one was worn in 2006 and stood out a mile.

15. England 2018 prematch shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Inspired by the 1982 Admiral tops, this prematch shirt was the centre of attention as England warmed up at the 2018 World Cup.

This shirt sold out at the time but you can still find secondhand versions knocking about on the internet.

