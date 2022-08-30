Spain 2022 World Cup away kit is something completely different – and it looks glorious

The Spain 2022 World Cup away kit is like nothing the Spanish national side have worn before, with cool, blue tones and a rounded pattern.

Adidas are reinventing the wheel with much of their Qatar World Cup collection, introducing their new textless logo and giving most of their clients sharp-edged patterns for a winter World Cup – but not Spain, who have been treated to this rounded base with their away.

It's the perfect antithesis to the sleek but almost offensively inoffensive Spain home shirt. Since all the World Cup shirts will be out in a few weeks, too, it's likely that this will be plenty of fans' favourite.

The Spain 2022 World Cup away kit breaks with tradition exquisitely

Spain gave the world precision passing. Networks of players tapping the ball between each other in neat little triangles – and Adidas have reflected that in tops of the past. The Euro 2016 "heat map" away shirt (opens in new tab) certainly rings that bell.

Even last summer's Euro 2020 home top had straight lines. But this one is different, with a softer, rounded pattern across it. It looks almost watery – and the cool blue is something a little fresher for La Roja (last World Cup's away top was tinged with pale blue but the last real sky blue away shirt came 10 years ago at the Euros).

The best compliment you can pay this one is that the mix of blues doesn't make this one look too loud at all. Especially when you factor in the red and yellow stripes on the sleeve – we love a national flag represented in the Adi stripes – along with that newly reworked crest.

The Spain away shirt from above (Image credit: Adidas)

The round blobs don't actually fade, either. Each one has a zig-zag pattern on it when you look closer – we're dubbing it the "Geometric jellyfish pattern" – meaning this one ties into all the other Adi tops released so far.

While the German manufacturer went for a home top that would obviously please everyone, they may have worried that the away would be more marmite. We're struggling to see why, though. Who wouldn't like this one?

Where does this rank in all-time Spain kits? (Image credit: Adidas)

This one has much lighter shorts than the home shirt's navy shorts, too. It may well remind you of the Manchester United away shirt of last season, another Adidas hit.

That's no bad thing, though. You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

What is the sizing like with the Spain 2022 World Cup away kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Spain 2022 World Cup away kit? The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know. If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.