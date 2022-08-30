The Spain 2022 World Cup home kit is classic and smart… if a little boring

The Spain 2022 World Cup home kit has been released and it looks exactly like you'd expect it to look like. No, really. Exactly.

Adidas like to try and push the envelope occasionally. But while this one has their new textless logo along with La Roja's new two-colour crest, they've kept things very safe with their Spain home effort. Navy stripes, gold logos and a gorgeous red.

Not that we should be complaining– especially since Spain's away shirt is going to raise a few eyebrows, for sure. With all the World Cup shirts steadily dropping now, this is one of the more sane and sensible jerseys…

The Spain 2022 World Cup Home Kit will certainly look good in 50 years' time in photos, should Luis Enrique lift the trophy

Maybe that was the thinking. Fads can come and go: just think of how rubbish it looks now to see Cameroon in their vests from the early 2000s.

Spain have had a fair few brasher shirts in recent years, 'n' all. Last summer's Euros top was split into four inequal, painted quarters in some kind of vague, arty reference, while 2014's thin, gold pinstripes didn't quite hold up when the kings of the world were dumped out of the group stage while trying to retain their trophy.

No, this one is modest – and for that, Adidas have done well. In a sea of silly graphics at this year's tournament, La Roja are understated and going back to basics. A little like how the country has had to rebuild, a decade after than platinum generation of tiki-takarrers.

Still, was it too much to ask for just one point of focus? Usually kits this plain are reserved for those not elite enough to have their own personalised graphics. We're not asking for a bruised banana, here, guys…

The Spain home shirt doesn't do anything wrong – but perhaps that's precisely the problem we have with it. The culture of football shirts was built on daring designers who had the nerve to mix colours that shouldn't be mixed, integrate patterns that DFS didn't dare gamble on. Spain, with their stylish football and big names, are always ripe for a wild venture aesthetically, right?

At least it's not going to divide opinion. It's a perfectly nice top that no one will feel silly putting on – and if they do end up triumphing in Qatar, it'll become a national icon overnight. You just know it.

