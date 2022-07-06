Women's Euro 2022 ball: Check out the beautiful Nike match ball to be used at the tournament

The Nike Women's Euro 2022 ball has been released, with a brightly-coloured pattern to stand out a mile.

The kits for Women's Euro 2022 are gradually being released now in the run-up to the tournament, which kicks off on July 6 at Old Trafford. Nike have already done a stunning job, too, releasing a beautiful classy home shirt and a bold, neon-inspired away top for the Lionesses – not to mention the fantastic France and Netherlands kits.

Well, we hate to be too positive about everything but they've absolutely knocked it out of the park once more, with this gorgeous Nike Flight exclusive to the Euros.

Nike don't actually do too many competition balls, either, anymore – especially not internationally. The Premier League ball is still manufactured by the American brand but that's about it, with the World Cup, men's Euros and Nations league balls all being Adidas, along with Nations League match balls, too. Serie A is about to follow LaLiga's lead to Puma away from Nike, too, according to reports.

But this one has really caught our imagination, with an all-over pattern that blends sky blue, deep purple and a similar coral red to the England away top that we've already fallen in love with this summer.

(Image credit: Nike)

The ball itself is the same Nike Flight model that Nike have been giving to the Premier League in its various guises for the past few seasons: the one that's been tested through thousands of hours to make it perfectly spherical.

This particular pattern follows a similar kind of rounded pattern that's been used in much of the other Euro 2022 branding, too. We like cohesion.