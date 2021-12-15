Arsenal vs West Ham live: Gunners lead through Martinelli's second half strike

Refresh

Leeds, (A), Norwich (A) and Wolves (H) up next for the Gunners, who would make it two on the bounce with a win tonight. The games look more than winnable. Could Arsenal be in the top three by New Years Eve? Probably not...

75' - Tierney has just swung an absolute dream of a ball into the box but there isn't a poacher worth his salt in there to meet it. If Aubameyang had a wrist watch, it'd be 2-0 right now.

72' - Ramsdale is shown a yellow card for time wasting as FPL managers across the globe collectively roll their eyes in annoyance.

69' - PENALTY SAVED! Well this is dramatic. Lacazette takes the penalty himself and hits it low and to the right, but Fabianski gets a big paw to it and parries it away. It was a half decent effort but the height helped the 'keeper. Massive chance to potentially kill the game squandered.

68' - PENALTY AND RED CARD! Coufal is shown a second yellow by Anthony Taylor after being deemed to have chopped Lacazette just inside the area. It looks a little harsh, in FFT's eyes. Yes, it was a strong tackle, but he got more than a bit of the ball.

65' - West Ham go close! Lanzini picks Partey's pocket on the edge of the Arsenal man's area and feeds Antonio down the right. The striker smashes a low cross into the box and finds Bowen, who can't steer his smash on target. Smile Smith Rowe comes in for Odegaard, who has seemed a little low on energy tonight.

62' - Crikey, stick an armband on Lacazette and watch the man go! The Frenchman is absolutely bossing this game, picking little pockets and turning with menace time and again. West Ham are really struggling to deal with his movement and passing. He'll hurt them soon unless they get tighter.

57' - Odegaard is dragged down just outside the Hammers' box and takes the resulting free kick. Its low and vicious but Fabianski deals with it well. The game has come alive in the second half and you wouldn't bet against a few more goals (famous last words).

55' - Antonio lucky to get away with one there. The West Ham striker chases a long ball over the top and meets Ramsdale in a 50-50. The Arsenal 'keeper wins it, but Antonio flies in with his foot in the air. The home fans call for punishment but referee Anthony Taylor calms things and awards a free kick.

48' - GOAL! Arsenal take the lead immediately after the break and it's a beautifully simple goal. Gabriel Magalhaes plays a smart ball through midfield into Lacazette's feet. Arsenal's skipper for the night turns and threads a perfect pass through to Martinelli, who takes a touch inside the West Ham box and slots it low and into the far corner. Great movement from the wondered but it's Lacazette's pass that deserves the credit.

46' - Here we go again – the second half gets underway in north London. Arsenal the better of the two in the first half but lacking a bit of bite in the final third. We've been here before.

Some half time stats to keep your belly full... Moyes has never won away at Arsenal (in 17 attempts). This is Moyes’ 600th Premier League match as a manager. Arsenal have won 10 of their last 11 home Premier League matches versus West Ham. The Gunners are undefeated in seven home league matches, winning their last four. Since Arteta’s arrival they have never won five in a row at the Emirates Stadium. Is tonight the night?

45' - Peeeeeep! That's the half. Arsenal were far likelier to score in the opening period, with nine shots to West Ham's three and 57% of the ball. Arsenal lose this to a late set piece. Mark our words!

43' - BIG CHANCE! Saka cuts in from the right and pings a ball into Lacazette, free on the edge of the West Ham box. The Frenchman gets it out of his feet and hits a powerful daisy-cutter at Fabianski. The Pole parries but only into the path of Martinelli, who pokes wide of the right hand post when he should score.

He does seem to have taken ion cult status remarkably quickly at the Emirates doesn't he? I absolutely love Tomiyasu and couldn't imagine my life without him nowDecember 15, 2021 See more

38' - A proper goal mouth scramble ensues after Saka and Odegaard exchange some neat passes down the right flank. Saka tees up Xhaka but his shot is weak. It's punted away but only as far as a rampaging Tierney, who smashes it over the bar left back style. The game is starting to open right up now.

Very much the story so far... (Image credit: Getty)

33' - Has Soucek just done a big fat dive? It looks that way as the referee judges Lacazette to have pulled the Czech midfielder back by the right hand corner flag. Lanzini swings the dead ball in and it's headed out to Fornals on the edge of the area. The Spaniard unleashes a fierce drive just wide of the far post. That would have been interesting (by which we mean bang out of line).

30' - Arsenal very much dictating the tempo now and getting some joy down the right. Odegaard at the centre of things as Saka, Tomiyasu and, eventually, Partey try and force a breakthrough on the byline. Positive stuff but just a little sloppy from Arteta's side in the final third. West Ham are struggling.

27' - A searching ball finds Saka with space on the right wing. He wriggles past two players and feeds Tomiyasu on the edge of the area. The Japan international's left-footed cross is cleared but not far enough. The ball comes straight back into the six-yard box and Odegaard tees up Lacazette with a deft touch, but the Frenchman's attempt is blocked. This is much better from the Gunners.

23' - As we were just saying. In the space of a minute, Partey lines up a rocket launcher on the edge of the area but is bunded over by Masuaku. Fornals then races up the other end and is upended by Xhaka. Lovely stuff.

18' - While not a London derby you'd consider a real classic (north London or West Ham vs Millwall being the benchmark) this certainly does has started with the caginess of a proper big city ding dong. A proper physical battle.

14' - A vicious looking corner from Lanzini is thundered into the Arsenal box and Ramsdale parries it to safety... just. It's the closest either side have come to a chance so far.

Alexandre and Declan will be dancing the Charleston to Take That's Let it Shine this evening... (Image credit: Getty)

10' - This has been a good start for neither team. Lanzini tries some clever footwork on the edge of the box and gets clobbered. Arsenal whack a long ball forward and it's headed away to nobody. These are two teams that pride themselves on their quality football, btw.

7' - Granit Xhaka lined up a free kick in a good position just outside of the West Ham box but hammers it (no pun intended) straight into the wall. When was the last time Arsenal had a set piece taker that could regularly ping one in from 25 yards? Not a dig, of course – it's an art. But FFT is curious...

A quiet start to the game gives us an opportunity to share a graphic showing Arsenal's past nine captains. There are some fine players here, but none of these have been a total success have they? Even the sublime have forced moves away to rivals. Oh for the days of Patrick Vieira... (Image credit: Future)

1' - Peeeeeeep! We are under at the Emirates. Hold onto your hats.

The immovable object vs the unstoppable force: Arsenal are second in the home-matches-only table, while West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight midweek league games. This game really could go either way.

FFT's Mark White on David Moyes' failings... and why they're better than your own. People lump Real Sociedad in with Manchester United and Sunderland as the jobs that Moyes failed at. It's kinda harsh. He only ever saw it as a short-term job, he helped develop a few stars and modernised aspects of the clubs. They still have a pitch there called the Moyes pitchDecember 15, 2021 See more

Good grief, the Arsenal training gear us cool... (Image credit: Getty)

From the biceps of one inconsistent Arsenal striker to another. Alexandre Lacazette has two goals and three assists in the Premier League this season. Should the Gunners expect more from their no.9? (Image credit: Getty)

Richard Jolly with a typically brilliant/weird stat (we'd say 'delete as appropriate' but we all know it's brilliant) relating to tonight's action! Where does he find this stuff? Arsenal v West Ham is the first Arthur derby in Premier League history. Never before have both teams had an Arthur in their matchday squad.December 15, 2021 See more

West Ham match the Gunners' shape, with Michail Antonio playing the spearhead in front of Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals. It's a nippy and creative trio, you have to say. Slightly deeper, the steel and energy of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek should boss midfield. One change tonight ⚒Here's how we're lining up at the Emirates...#ARSWHU | @betway pic.twitter.com/acPiZ4YQbvDecember 15, 2021 See more

The teams are in and Arsenal first: It's a 4-2-3-1 for Mikel Arteta's side, with Alexandre Lacazette playing ahead of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli. The Norwegian attacking midfielder has been in fantastic form of late, scoring three goals and setting up one in his past three appearances. Classy. 🚨 #ARSWHU team news 🚨👊 We’re unchanged from the team that beat Southampton at Emirates Stadium on SaturdayDecember 15, 2021 See more

Far more interesting, in our humble opinion, are the odds for finishing in the top four this season, which are as follows: West Ham 5/1

Arsenal 6/1 It's a testament to the sensational work being done by David Moyes that his side are actually odds-on to finish higher than Arsenal in the table this season. It's not even Christmas yet.

And of course, you may fancy a wee flutter on tonight's game (gamble responsibly or FFT will no longer be your friend). The latest odds from Betfair: Arsenal: 11/10

Draw: 5/2

West Ham 13/5

Such is the age we live in, this showdown is certain to be of significance to the many overly-obsessed Fantasy Premier League managers out there. With that in mind, here are all the latest FPL stats about the key players in this evening's match: Kieran Tierney ICT rank: 165 of 651 Form: 4.0 Gabriel ICT rank: 116 of 651 Form: 3.5 Emile Smith Rowe ICT rank: 36 of 651 Form: 2.0 Bukayo Saka ICT rank: 23 of 651 Form: 3.0 Alexandre Lacazette ICT rank: 202 of 651 Form: 2.2 Martin Odegaard ICT rank: 51 of 651 Form: 4.3 ———————— Jarrod Bowen ICT rank: 9 of 651 Form: 3.2 Pablo Fornals ICT rank: 35 of 651 Form: 1.8 Said Benrahma ICT rank: 33 of 651 Form: 1.7 Tomas Soucek ICT rank: 48 of 651 Form: 3.0 Declan Rice ICT rank: 53 of 651 Form: 1.7 Michail Antonio ICT rank: 3 of 651 Form: 2.0

West Ham appear to have an edge over the Gunners in midfield as Declan Rice's form continues to wow fans. He’s a classic box to box midfielder, and ranks second in the Premier League for distance carried with the ball this season (3,804m), only behind Allan Saint-Maximin.

Coming into this game, Arsenal have collected six points from the last five games, both home and away. That's 1.2 points per game on average. The Gunners have scored eight times in those last five games.