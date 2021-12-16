UEFA Nations League 2022/23 draw as it happened: England face Italy, Germany and Hungary

Refresh

The draw kicks off at 5pm GMT and you probably have some questions. Don't worry - we've answered the most popular ones already.

Need a refresher on a brief history of the Nations League? Here's your 60-second guide suitable for pasting into a WhatsApp group... (Image credit: PA Images) The inaugural Nations League was born in 2018/19, where teams were split into groups of three and separated by league. England – you may remember – were in a group with Croatia and Spain and managed to get to the final four, along with Switzerland, Netherlands and Portugal. The latter nation won the tournament on home soil. Ahh, the heady days of 2019, eh? The 2020/21 edition was recently won by France, as they beat Spain in the final. This was the one where England played against Iceland, Belgium and Denmark in their group. UEFA didn't actually relegate anyone as promised, since they restructured all the groups accordingly. This time, we'll see the third-ever Nations League and it's starting to get a little more prestigious. It's an actual trophy and you get a nice patch on your shirt for winning. And anyway, it'll be a good barometer for who the top sides are ahead of next year's World Cup and another Euros in 2024.

So... what's the point in the Nations League? (Image credit: Getty) No, it's not a silly question. We have enough football on as it is – and with managers and players complaining about the calendar being stacked, why did UEFA add in another competition? Especially one so complicated? The Nations League was actually brought in to replace friendlies. Friendlies are, by and large, pointless. There's no competitive element to them whatsoever. Additionally, a player has to represent their country in a competitive fixture in order to be locked in to play for that nation: Diego Costa, for example, played for Brazil twice but not competitively before Spain pounced for him. At least now, if England were to call up Arsenal star Folarin Balogun for a couple of Nations League fixtures, they wouldn't have to worry about Nigeria or the United States poaching the 19-year-old, despite him spending his footballing education in our country. Not only do people want to watch competitive fixtures though, they want to see countries playing other countries of a similar level. Qualifiers don't have much of that, since big sides are separated. Equally, the likes of Lichtenstein and San Marino are (hopefully) not going to get battered a dozen times.

Here's how the pots work (Image credit: Getty) That's League A, right there. Scroll down if you need explaining on what the leagues are again. So there will be four groups of four drawn: one from each pot. That means England will face: One of France, Spain, Italy or Belgium

One of Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark or Germany

And one of Wales, Austria, Czech Republic or Hungary

Let's remind ourselves of 2021's edition... It was world champions France that beat Spain in the final in the autumn, thanks to Kylian Mbappe with one of the strangest international goals in recent times. No, he's not offside – and we explained why here.

T-minus 20 minutes We'll get to the important stuff soon.

Who would you like England to face? The draw is going to begin shortly... (Image credit: Getty)

And... we're live! The silver fox himself Pedro Pinto is here to present the draw, hopefully with none of the technical malfunctions that we had during the Champions League midweek. No sound though on Sky... you're on mute, Pedro. Come on, man.

UEFA are just fixing the technical issues. We're off to a great start. Andrey Arshavin has just arrived at the scene with a new microphone and a reset button (we assume). We'll get ready to go again shortly.

Aaaaaaand we're back. We're just rolling through the #EqualGame awards, which UEFA hand out for inclusivity and diversity.

We're just looking back on the last Nations League - which gives us a great chance to relive this... 🏆 Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 remporte le But du tournoi! 🔥👏👏C'est vous qui avez élu cette pépite inscrite en finale de la #NationsLeague 💪 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/eTTGYlqtxnOctober 13, 2021 See more

Deputy General Secretary of UEFA, Giorgio Marchetti has arrived, the man with the velvet voice to assist with the draw. Good to see he kept his job after those gremlins during the Champions League fiasco in the week. Probably shifted the blame onto Arshavin, didn't he?

The draw begins with League D Latvia are the first team drawn into D1 with Andorra; San Marino in the other group.

Kazakhstan or Moldova in D1; Cyprus or Estonia in D2.

Malta in D2; Liechtenstein in D1.

Scotland face Republic of Ireland! Probably the most exciting clash we've seen elsewhere. Meanwhile, Sweden face Norway. There are some derbies in this Nations League.

Now onto the big boys – it's League A

A1 Austria

A2 Czech Republic

A3 Hungary

A4 Wales

A1 Austria

Croatia

A2 Czech Republic

Switzerland

A3 Hungary

England

A4 Wales

Poland

A1 Austria

Croatia

Denmark

A2 Czech Republic

Switzerland

Portugal

A3 Hungary

England

Germany

A4 Wales

Poland

Netherlands

A1 Austria

Croatia

Denmark

France

A2 Czech Republic

Switzerland

Portugal

Spain

A3 Hungary

England

Germany

Italy

A4 Wales

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium

So, England get Germany, Italy and Hungary in their next Nations League group. Group of Death? Well, there aren't many easy ones, are there? Wales have got Netherlands, Poland and Belgium, which will be tasty - elsewhere, Spain play neighbours Portugal and France are up against Croatia, once more.

England's record vs... Italy: W8, D8, L12

Germany: W14, D4, L15

Hungary: W16, D3, L5 At least we can't lose on pennos to the Germans again...

Let's confirm these groups again... A1 Austria

Croatia

Denmark

France A2 Czech Republic

Switzerland

Portugal

Spain A3 Hungary

England

Germany

Italy A4 Wales

Poland

Netherlands

Belgium B1 Armenia

Republic of Ireland

Scotland

Ukraine B2 Albania

Israel

Russia

Iceland B3 Montenegro

Romania

Finland

Bosnia-Herzegovina B4 Slovenia

Serbia

Norway

Sweden C1 Turkey

Luxembourg

Lithuania

Faroe Islands C2 Northern Ireland

Kosovo

Greece

Cyprus/Estonia C3 Slovakia

Belarus

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan/Moldova C4 Bulgaria

North Macedonia

Georgia

Gibraltar D1 Liechtenstein

Kazakhstan or Moldova

Andorra

Latvia D2 Cyprus or Estonia

Malta

San Marino