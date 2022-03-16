Arsenal v Liverpool live stream, Wednesday 16 March, 8.15pm GMT

Liverpool can close the gap at the top of the Premier League to one point with victory over Arsenal on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) were not the only team celebrating after they held Manchester City (opens in new tab) to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Monday night. That result has given the Reds the chance to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola's side, who will host Liverpool (opens in new tab) in a potential title decider next month.

City have been excellent for most of the season, but dropped points to Southampton (opens in new tab), Tottenham (opens in new tab) and Palace (opens in new tab) in recent weeks has thrown the title race wide open again. Liverpool, too, deserve immense credit for hanging on in there. Their victory over Brighton (opens in new tab) in the early kick-off on Saturday was their eighth on the bounce in the league. Jurgen Klopp's men will feel that the momentum is on their side.

Not that Wednesday's match will be easy. Over the last 11 matches, Arsenal have taken more points than any other team in the division. They produced one of their strongest showings of the Mikel Arteta era at the weekend, beating Leicester (opens in new tab) 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. That result leaves Arsenal in pole position to finish fourth and secure a place in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.

Liverpool hope to have Mohamed Salah available to start after he went off with a foot problem against Brighton at the weekend. Diogo Jota could come into the team if Klopp opts to freshen up his front three, with Roberto Firmino also available following injury. James Milner and Konstantinos Tsimikas will miss out.

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns and Arteta is therefore likely to stick with the side that beat Leicester at the weekend. Takehiro Tomiyasu has stepped up his recovery from a calf injury but Arteta has already stated that the club will not rush him back.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 16 March, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

