The 5 clubs looking to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane

Since his breakout season in 2013/14 for Tottenham Hostpur, Harry Kane has racked up an impressive 133 Premier League goals in only 188 games for the club, scoring 30 goals across the 2017/18 season. He won the PFA Player of the Year in 2015, followed by back-to-back Golden Boots and a World Cup Golden Boot in 2018.

Kane is now one of the world's most feared and coveted strikers, but has remained loyal to Tottenham until now. He will be intent on winning trophies, howeverm, and unfortunately for Spurs fans this is beginning to seem less likely by the week. So with the pick of European trophy chasers, where could Harry Kane be headed to in the next transfer window and where would he best suit?

Manchester United

Man United always have their hat in the ring when a top player is poised for a move. They've been interested in Kane for a number of years and, should they qualify for the Champions League at Spurs’ expense, Kane may be out the door and heading to the North West. Ed Woodward is eager to bring world class talent to Old Trafford, and the move would help curry some much needed favour with fans. A deal is likely to cost north of £100m but that wouldn't be an issue for United, whereas it may be a stumbling block for others.

At United, Kane would become the target man and linchpin of their attack with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James doing the running around him. Romelu Lukaku seemed to be the ideal player for this role but struggled to build consistency and was sold to Inter. Therefore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen to sign an out-and-out striker who has proven experience and who better than Kane?

Manchester City

Man City may be less likely to sign Kane in the next window, with two of the League’s best strikers already in their ranks - Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus. However, there have been rumours around Agüero’s departure, with the club announcing the legend can dictate terms regarding his future should he wish to leave. Agüero is still one of the best players in the Premier League and is still only 31. Nevertheless, should he leave there remains doubts over Pep’s trust in Jesus.

The Brazilian has racked up 92 appearances in the Premier League, across four seasons, and is still just 22. But Guardiola may be looking for a more ruthless striker to fill the vacancy left by the potentially-departing Agüero. Furthermore, Jesus, unlike the Argentinian, appears suited to playing in a front two, so the manager could accommodate both strikers. He may be able to play alongside Kane should the English striker choose to move to the ‘Cityzens’.

PSG

There are few clubs around Europe who: a) can afford the talismanic striker and who, b) have a vacancy for him. PSG fall into both categories. Combining the deep pockets of their Qatari owners and the expiration of all-time leading club goal-scorer Edinson Cavani’s contract, PSG would be a perfect fit for Kane. Surrounded by some of Europe’s top talents - including Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria - the side would not be short of talent going forward.

Although PSG have dominated France domestically since their owners arrived, they have struggled to become a force in European competition, and Kane might be worried about his opportunities to reach another final following a move to the French capital. However, the Paris lifestyle combined with the certainty of silverware would be a tricky offer to turn down should they come calling. PSG may look to Kane as a player that can reverse their luck in Europe and they may go all out to sign the striker.

Real Madrid

Much like United, due to their financial sway in European deals, Real Madrid are a strong favourite to sign Kane. Having previously scooped Modrić and Bale from the Tottenham, Madrid owner Florentino Perez is well-versed with the stubborn bargaining game that owener Daniel Levy plays at Spurs.

The hysteria and shirt sales Kane would bring to Madrid is all the financial incentive Perez would need since losing Ronaldo last Summer. Benzema, although still proving his worth at 32, was constantly in the shadow of Ronaldo while the forward was in Madrid, and has been inconsistent with his league form for a number of years. Just like his other suitors, Kane would be able to provide the predatory finishing and dependability in front of goal that Benzema has struggled to supply this season.

Juventus

Another side that has dominated domestically in recent years, but won nothing in Europe. With the Italian giants adding Ronaldo to their already enviable squad last Summer, they are clearly intent on transferring their dominance to European competition. Juventus currently line-up with a potent attack of Ronaldo, Paolo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado. It would take the Turin side dropping their young Argentinian forward in order to accommodate Kane. Similar to Benzema, Dybala has been unable to hit the heights Kane regularly achieves in England. Juventus might consider Kane's goalscoring prowess as an essential addition to their arsenal if they are to make the next step in Europe.

