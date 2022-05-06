5 things still to play for until the end of the season

The end of the season is a strange place to be. Some teams are already on the beach, others fighting for their lives.

There have been all kinds of suggestions over the years of how relegation play-offs could spice up the race for European football, relegation – even the title itself. At least then you can ensure that the season doesn't whimper out, right?

It can't possibly this season. Excluding the obvious showpiece events of the FA Cup and Champions League finals, there's still plenty to capture your attention in football over the final few weeks…

1. The Premier League title race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs involved: Manchester City, Liverpool

It's wholly possible that Manchester City could finish the season without a trophy to show for it; Liverpool with just the one.

The final match between these two has been played this season but on their respective roads to the finish line, the title race is alive and well. All it could take is a single moment; one slip-up to drop two points.

All it took in 2018/19 was a ball not going over the line in the match between this pair. Be prepared for another twist, at least.

2. The Premier League relegation battle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs involved: Leeds United, Everton, Burnley, Watford

It's too close to call. Watford look doomed but of the other three, each have had their moments of looking down and out before rising back up resurgently.

Everton's triumphant win over Chelsea puts them firmly back in the hunt for 17th place, with both Leeds and Burnley hoping for a bit of luck in the final furlong. A big team is going down, whichever way you look at it…

3. The race for top four

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clubs involved: Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur

And then there were two… or were there? Both north London rivals have been equally brilliant and awful this season: there have been winning runs, losing streaks and everything comes to a head next Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But a third Londoner might not be safe yet. Arsenal are just three points behind a Chelsea side who have been woeful in recent weeks and it's looking possible that the Blues drop out altogether. Yes, we know, it's not a trophy – but the race for top four is arguably more exciting than it ever has been.

4. The Championship play-off race

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs involved: Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Luton Town, Millwall

Bournemouth's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest confirms the top two – but promotion is far from a closed door. The Tricky Trees are guaranteed of a spot alongside Huddersfield but below that is where things get interesting.

Sheffield United and Luton Town are in and as it stands – one is well-used to being here while the other has never been to the Premier League. Can Millwall spring a surprise on the final day of the season? It promises to be intriguing.

5. The Serie A title race

(Image credit: Getty)

Clubs involved: AC Milan, Inter Milan

Yes, your childhood has returned: the two San Siro giants are fighting it out for a title.

This is the Serie A renaissance; there are top players in Italian football these days with both Inter and AC boasting some of the most exciting players in the league. It's certainly got a lot more fun since Juventus stopped winning the Scudetto constantly.